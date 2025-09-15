ZKC

Boundless is the universal, permissionless zero-knowledge network that brings the power of ZK to every chain. Powered by RISC-V zkVMs and a novel, patented, cryptographic primitive called Proof of Verifiable Work (PoVW) which incentivizes a network of decentralized ZK miners with Zero Knowledge Coin ($ZKC), the protocol’s native token. Boundless’ tech was developed and launched by RISC Zero, innovators behind the first RISC-V zkVM; it provides scalable ZK proving to meet web3’s growing demand for ZK proofs from L1’s, L2’s, bridges, defi applications and more.

NameZKC

RankNo.589

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)12.58%

Circulation Supply200,937,056

Max Supply∞

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High2.1342961487062966,2025-09-15

Lowest Price0.10926744882772854,2025-10-10

Public BlockchainETH

