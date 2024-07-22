ZKL

zkLink aggregates and unifies liquidity across Layer 2 rollups and Layer 1 blockchains. zkLink offers two core solutions: zkLink Nova and zkLink X, using zero-knowledge technology to unify liquidity access across connected blockchains and rollups.

NameZKL

RankNo.1660

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.34%

Circulation Supply397,972,222

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0.3979%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.748212614127982,2024-07-22

Lowest Price0.00596346164728311,2025-11-03

Public BlockchainETH

IntroductionzkLink aggregates and unifies liquidity across Layer 2 rollups and Layer 1 blockchains. zkLink offers two core solutions: zkLink Nova and zkLink X, using zero-knowledge technology to unify liquidity access across connected blockchains and rollups.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.