ZKP

zkPass is a decentralized oracle protocol that transforms private internet data into verifiable proofs on-chain. Built on zkTLS — a novel integration of 3P-TLS and Hybrid-ZK cryptography — zkPass enables users and applications to prove facts derived from any HTTPS website without requiring OAuth, API keys, or trusted intermediaries.

NameZKP

RankNo.643

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)17.06%

Circulation Supply201,666,667

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0.2016%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.25504820462550387,2025-12-19

Lowest Price0.08790505514183251,2025-12-20

Public BlockchainETH

Sector

Social Media

