Zynecoin is the coin of the Wethio blockchain. The latter was created 4 years ago, it hosts 157 decentralized masternodes. Dapps have been developed; Wethio wallet, Wethio scan, Wethio stats, Wethio pool, among others, as well as bridges to ethereum and binance chain.

NameZYN

RankNo.3117

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.43%

Circulation Supply41,903,029

Max Supply0

Total Supply97,772,437.5

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High5.23601203402,2020-04-07

Lowest Price0.001048024932476091,2025-11-09

Public BlockchainNONE

Sector

Social Media

