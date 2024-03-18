ZYPTO

$Zypto is the native token of the Zypto ecosystem, a dynamic project rivalling industry giants across the crypto and payments industries with their all-in-one defi and cefi app, payment gateway, crypto cards and more. Holders enjoy revenue sharing, exclusive perks and many other benefits.

NameZYPTO

RankNo.1640

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.01%

Circulation Supply896,457,994

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply896,457,994

Circulation Rate0.8964%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.062455797377631656,2024-03-18

Lowest Price0.002988836457656433,2025-11-04

Public BlockchainETH

$Zypto is the native token of the Zypto ecosystem, a dynamic project rivalling industry giants across the crypto and payments industries with their all-in-one defi and cefi app, payment gateway, crypto cards and more. Holders enjoy revenue sharing, exclusive perks and many other benefits.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

ExchangeDEX+
MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
ZYPTO/USDT
Zypto
----
--
24H High
--
24H Low
--
24H Volume (ZYPTO)
--
24H Amount (USDT)
--
