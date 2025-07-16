Emerging Layer-1 Generates Anticipation: Can Monad Disrupt the Market?

Monad is a high-performance Layer-1 blockchain project designed to overcome the transaction throughput and scalability limitations of traditional blockchains like Ethereum, while maintaining full compatibility with the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM).









As blockchain technology continues to expand, the rapid growth of decentralized applications (dApps) such as DeFi, NFTs, and blockchain-based games has placed increasing demands on blockchain performance. However, as transaction volumes soar and network congestion begins to strain the system, Ethereum 's scalability issues have become more pronounced. Faced with high gas fees and low throughput, users and developers have increasingly sought alternatives—challenges that Monad was created to solve with its efficient and user-friendly blockchain network.













Monad achieves high performance and scalability through the following core innovations:





MonadBFT Consensus Mechanism: Built upon classic consensus algorithms like Tendermint and HotStuff, Monad introduces key improvements. It uses a two-round, leader-centric fan-out and fan-in approach to ensure fast block confirmations and finality, while minimizing communication overhead and latency.





Parallel Execution: Monad supports multiple EVM instances running concurrently, breaking the limitations of Ethereum's sequential transaction processing and significantly increasing transaction throughput.





Delayed Execution: By decoupling consensus and execution, Monad allows nodes to finalize transaction ordering during the consensus phase, while executing transactions independently in the later execution phase, enhancing resource efficiency.





MonadDB: A key-value storage system optimized for blockchain validation and query performance. It features high-speed read/write operations, optimized verification storage, and minimal hardware load, supporting Monad's parallel execution and asynchronous I/O operations.













High Performance: Capable of processing up to 10,000 transactions per second, vastly outperforming existing platforms like Ethereum.





Low Latency: 1-second block confirmation time, enabling instant transactions.





Ultra-Low Fees: Reduces transaction costs, making DeFi, NFTs, and blockchain-based gaming more accessible and user-friendly.





Full EVM Compatibility: Developers can migrate their dApps to Monad without major modifications to existing Ethereum smart contracts, reducing the technical barriers to entry.













February 2022: Monad's founding team began conceptualizing and designing the blockchain protocol.

February 2023: Successfully raised $19 million in seed funding to support early-stage technology development.

April 2024: Completed a $225 million Series A funding round, led by Paradigm, demonstrating strong market confidence in Monad's technological potential.

December 2024: Established the Monad Foundation to oversee protocol governance, developer funding programs, ecosystem growth, and technical upgrades.

February 2025: Launched the public testnet, providing developers with an EVM-compatible testing environment.









Having raised over $244 million across two funding rounds, Monad has attracted backing from prominent investors such as Paradigm, Castle Island Ventures, and Brevan Howard Digital.









aPriori: A liquidity staking platform in the Monad ecosystem, focused on miner extractable value (MEV), offering users efficient staking solutions.





Kintsu: A liquidity staking protocol that allows users to stake assets while maintaining flexibility to use those assets.





Kuru: A decentralized order book exchange (CLOB) designed to enhance the user trading experience with an efficient order book mechanism.





Monad Pad: A token and NFT launch platform based on Monad, enabling project teams or developers to conduct early fundraising through presales or public sales of tokens or NFTs.













Monad's high-throughput architecture, supporting up to 10,000 transactions per second (TPS), provides a scalable infrastructure for DeFi platforms, GameFi ecosystems, and enterprise applications, driving the widespread adoption of Web3 technologies.









With a 1-second block time and single-slot finality, Monad enables instant transaction confirmation without requiring multiple block confirmations, unlike Ethereum. This low-latency feature is critical for delivering a smoother experience in fast-response scenarios, benefiting everyday users.









Monad's ultra-low fees make small and frequent transactions feasible, enabling DeFi users, gamers, and everyday users to participate in Web3 applications at a much lower cost, expanding the overall user base.









Monad's full compatibility with the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) offers developers a seamless migration solution. This compatibility not only makes Monad a more attractive alternative to Ethereum but also accelerates ecosystem growth by lowering development barriers, contributing to the larger-scale adoption of Web3 technologies.





