Fragmetric (FRAG): Modular Asset Management and Restaking Infrastructure on Solana

As on-chain asset management and restaking increasingly become core pillars of the DeFi ecosystem, Fragmetric is pioneering a highly modular and composable solution on the Solana network. By introducing the FRAG-22 asset standard and a multi-asset liquid staking model, Fragmetric offers a unified staking experience and an efficient yield distribution mechanism—building a more secure and flexible infrastructure for asset collaboration, tailored to both users and developers.









Fragmetric is a modular asset management protocol built on the Solana network. Its mission is to provide unified liquidity handling, reward aggregation, and modular governance support for various types of staking assets—including SOL and leading Liquid Staking Tokens (LSTs). is a modular asset management protocol built on thenetwork. Its mission is to provide unified liquidity handling, reward aggregation, and modular governance support for various types of staking assets—including SOL and leading Liquid Staking Tokens (LSTs).





The protocol is centered around two key components:





FRAG-22 Standard: An asset management framework based on Solana Token Extensions, enabling multi-asset mapping and modular control

Frag Assets (e.g., fragSOL, fragJTO): Representative tokens received when users deposit staking assets. These tokens are liquid, composable, and support automated yield redistribution





Through a standardized asset framework and automated reward model, Fragmetric aims to improve capital efficiency in staking, reduce operational complexity, and provide the foundational infrastructure for the next generation of asset collaboration in DeFi.









2.1 Support for Multiple Types of Staking Assets





Users can deposit various assets into Fragmetric, including SOL (the native token) and a range of LSTs (such as JitoSOL, mSOL, bSOL, JTO, and others).





Upon deposit, users receive corresponding frag assets (e.g., fragSOL) that represent their staked positions. These frag assets are liquid and can be used in DeFi protocols for trading, additional staking, or other yield-generating activities.





2.2 Diversified Yield Sources





By aggregating multiple revenue streams, frag assets offer holders the potential for compound returns, primarily sourced from:





PoS Validator Rewards: Traditional staking block rewards

MEV (Maximal Extractable Value) Revenue: Integrated with MEV opportunities via the Jito Network

Modular Network Service Incentives (AVS): Rewards from participating in decentralized services such as Switchboard (oracle) and Ping Network (node infrastructure)





2.3 FRAG-22 Modular Asset Standard





FRAG-22 is a native asset standard introduced by Fragmetric on Solana, built using Token Extensions. It offers the following key features:





Unified Asset Representation: Maps various staking assets to frag assets, simplifying portfolio management and integration

Programmable Control Modules: Enables dynamic management of transfers, rewards, and parameters via transfer hooks

Automated Reward Tracking & Distribution: Resolves inconsistencies in traditional LST reward systems to improve precision and fairness

DeFi-Ready Composability: Standardized asset models enhance compatibility and integration across DeFi protocols





2.4 Security Architecture and Audits





All critical components of Fragmetric have undergone audits and formal verification by Certora and Quantstamp. These include the reward distribution system, contract permission controls, and cross-module asset routing infrastructure—ensuring robust protocol security and transparent asset management.









FRAG is the native governance token of the Fragmetric protocol, with a fixed total supply of 1 billion tokens issued through a one-time distribution model—no additional inflation is planned. Beyond its core governance role, FRAG token holders can stake FRAG to participate in protocol proposals and voting. The token also serves important incentive functions within the ecosystem: staking FRAG grants access to airdrop scores (F Points) and boosts in reward weighting. In the future, FRAG will also be used to incentivize module developers, network participants, and the integration of new Actively Validated Services (AVS)—positioning the token as the central driver of value and coordination across the entire system. The token allocation and unlocking overview is as follows:





Category Allocation Vesting Schedule Core Contributors 20% 1-year cliff + 2-year linear vesting Early Investors

22% 10% initial release, remaining follows 1-year cliff + 2-year vesting Foundation 13% 4-year linear vesting on a quarterly basis Community & Ecosystem Development 30% 1/3 initial release, remaining vested over 4 years Airdrop 15% Released in phases; 1.8% allocated in Season 1













Fragmetric’s first airdrop event (Season 1) was completed with a snapshot taken in June 2025, and claims opened on July 2. The airdrop was distributed to active community members, including holders of assets such as fragSOL and fragJTO. This airdrop not only marked a major milestone in the initial distribution of the FRAG token but also aimed to encourage broad user participation, strengthen community engagement, and lay the groundwork for decentralized governance.





At the same time, the FRAG token was officially listed for trading on July 1, 2025, across multiple exchanges—including MEXC. The initial circulating supply was approximately 202 million tokens. As the protocol continues to evolve and community involvement deepens, FRAG’s utility is expected to expand beyond basic governance and staking to include a broader range of ecosystem incentives and cross-protocol collaborations.





Fragmetric offers a comprehensive solution for asset efficiency, modular governance, and cross-yield integration through its FRAG-22 standard and multi-asset restaking model. Its innovation lies in using standardized and automated mechanisms to strike a balance between asset liquidity and compound yield. Looking ahead, Fragmetric aims to expand support for a wider variety of LSTs (Liquid Staking Tokens) and AVSs (Actively Validated Services), integrate with a broader network of modular developers, and build a collaborative asset infrastructure that serves the entire Solana and multi-chain ecosystem.





As a project that combines technical innovation with real-world application, Fragmetric demonstrates clear structural advantages and long-term potential in the staking finance sector—and is well worth watching.





