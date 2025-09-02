How to Buy Crypto with Credit/Debit Card: MEXC Step-by-Step Guide

Here you will find a detailed step-by-step guide on buying crypto with Fiat currencies by using Debit/Credit Card. Before you begin your Fiat purchase, please complete your Advanced KYC.













Select [Debit/Credit Card] from the [Buy Crypto] menu in the navigation bar. Alternatively, you can access the trading page via Buy Bitcoin With Fiat_Cryptocurrency Trading_Cryptocurrency Prices | MEXC Exchange













Complete your Card Linking by clicking through “Add Card”.





1. Click on “Add Card”

2. Complete the process by entering your Debit/Credit Cards' details.













1. Please note that you can only pay with cards in your name.

2. Payments via Visa Card and MasterCard are well supported.

3. You can only link the Debit/Credit Cards in the Supported Countries.













Start your crypto purchase via Debit/Credit Card after completing the card linking.





1. Select the Fiat Currency for the payment. Currently, only EUR, GBP, USD, AED and BRL are supported.





2. Fill in the amount in Fiat Currency you intend to buy with. The system will then automatically display the amount of Crypto you will get based on the real-time quote.





3. Select the Debit/Credit Card you intend to use for the payment and proceed to click on “Buy Now” to initiate the crypto purchase.





Note: Real-time quote is derived from Reference price from time to time.













Your order is currently being processed.





1. You will be redirected to your bank's OTP transaction page. Follow the on-screen instructions to verify the payment.





2. Bank card payment processing is usually complete within minutes. Purchased crypto will be credited to your MEXC Fiat Wallet once the payment has been verified.













Your order is now completed.





Check the Orders tab. You may view all of your previous Fiat transactions here.













1. The service is only available to KYC users in the Supported Countries.

2. You can only pay with cards in your name.

3. A charge of approximately 2% fee is applied.

4. Deposit limit:

[Maximum Single Transaction Limit 5,000 USD, 5,000 EUR, 5,000 GBP, 18,000 AED, 28,000 BRL]

[Maximum Daily Limit 10,000 USD, 10,000 EUR, 10,000 GBP, 36,000 AED, 56,000 BRL]





USD/EUR/GBP Supported countries: Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Luxembourg, Liechtenstein





AED Supported countries: United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Egypt





BRL Supported countries: Brazil, Mexico, Chile, Colombia





If you have any questions, feel free to submit an OTC ticket for consultation.