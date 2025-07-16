How to Connect and Link an External Wallet to Your MEXC DEX+ Account





MEXC DEX+ is a decentralized exchange aggregator (DEX Aggregator) that integrates multiple DEXs to offer users the most optimal trading routes, minimizing slippage and optimizing trading costs.





Currently, MEXC DEX+ supports sign-up and connection using external wallets. This article will demonstrate the specific steps using the web version as an example. The process on the app is similar.









Web: Please install the wallet extension in your browser in advance. If not yet installed, go to the Please install the wallet extension in your browser in advance. If not yet installed, go to the Chrome Web Store to download and install it. (Note: Google Chrome is recommended.)





App: Please install the wallet app on your mobile device in advance. If not yet installed, download it from the App Store or Google Play.





The types of wallets supported on the web and app versions may differ. Please refer to the supported wallets shown on the respective interface.









Connect Wallet, then select your installed wallet extension, such as MetaMask. Open the MEXC DEX+ page and click, then select your installed wallet extension, such as MetaMask.









Click Connect.









Click Confirm.









After a successful signature, click Link Existing Account.









After clicking Link Existing Account, a login popup will appear. Enter the account and password of your existing MEXC account, then click Log In. Complete the 2FA verification to successfully bind your account with the wallet.













Connect Wallet, and select the wallet extension you have already installed, such as MetaMask. Open the MEXC DEX+ page, click, and select the wallet extension you have already installed, such as MetaMask.









Click Connect Wallet.









Click Confirm.









After the signature is successful, click Create New Account.









After clicking Create New Account, the system will assign you a UID and wallet address. Once you deposit the corresponding cryptocurrency into the wallet, you can start on-chain trading.













Hover your mouse over the wallet icon at the top of the MEXC DEX+ page navigation bar, and you will see the account address corresponding to the current network.









You can also click on Assets to enter the Overview page, then click Receive and switch between different networks to view the account addresses corresponding to each network.









