How to Participate in Kickstarter?









Kickstarter is a project pre-listing event initiated by MEXC, where users can receive free airdrops by committing MX.













1) Visit the official MEXC website and click on [Spot] - [Kickstarter].









2) Event participation eligibility: Hold a minimum of 5 MX tokens continuously for 24 hours.









3) You can view all ongoing Kickstarter events under "Ongoing". Click on [Quick Commit] to join all ongoing events.









4) After successful commitment, a pop-up reminder will appear. You can see the "Committed" watermark on the projects you have joined. Click on [Commitment Details] to view your commitment status.









5) In the commitment details, you can view information such as your valid commitment amount, estimated rewards, and reward distribution time. The MX tokens you committed will not be locked.









Once you receive the token airdrop rewards, you can go to the Spot trading page to trade the tokens. If the token is not yet available for trading, please wait until it is listed before proceeding.









1) Open the MEXC app and click on [More] on the homepage.

2) Select [Kickstarter] under the [Gift and Campaign] section to enter the event page.

3) Click on [Quick Commit] to join all ongoing Kickstarter events.

4) You can see the "Committed" watermark on the projects you have joined. Click on [Commitment Details] to view your commitment status.

5) In the commitment details, you can view information such as your valid commitment amount, estimated rewards, and reward distribution time. The MX tokens you committed will not be locked.









Once you receive the token airdrop rewards, you can go to the Spot trading page to trade the tokens. If the token is not yet available for trading, please wait until it is listed before proceeding.





Disclaimer: This information does not provide advice on investment, taxation, legal, financial, accounting, consultation, or any other related services, nor does it constitute advice to purchase, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides information for reference purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.