How to Use MEXC Limit Convert





The Limit Convert feature allows users to exchange assets at a preset price. When the market price reaches or exceeds your set limit, the system will automatically execute the trade, letting you complete conversions at your desired price even in a volatile market.





Step 1: Go to the Limit Convert page.





Spot, select Convert, then click Limit to enter the Limit Convert page. Open and log in to the MEXC official website . In the top navigation bar under, select, then clickto enter the Limit Convert page.









Step 2: Select the assets to convert and the amount, then set a limit price.





For example, to convert USDT to MX, go to the Limit Convert page, enter your desired target price, e.g., convert 3 USDT to 3 MX.





Before entering your target price, the system will display the latest conversion rate in real time, helping you adjust your order.









Step 3: Confirm your order.





Click Preview Conversion to review the amount, limit price, and order validity. Once everything is correct, click Convert to place your order.









The system will create a limit order and submit it to the Limit Convert system. Your conversion will execute automatically once the market reaches your set price.









After placing the order, the order amount will be frozen for the duration of its validity. Funds cannot be used for other trades, investments, or withdrawals until the order is executed or canceled. Once a limit order is canceled, the system will immediately unlock the associated assets.









Step 1: On the home page, tap More → Assets → Convert → Limit.





Step 2: For example, to convert USDT to MX, enter your target price on the Limit Convert page, e.g., 3 USDT for 3 MX.





Step 3: Tap Preview Conversion, review the conversion amount, limit price, and validity period. If all details are correct, tap Convert.





Notes:

1) Even if the market price momentarily reaches your preset price, the order may not execute immediately due to insufficient liquidity.

2) Actual execution price may slightly differ due to market depth or matching delays.

3) If the limit price is set too low or too high, the system activates price protection. If triggered during high market volatility, the system may automatically cancel orders at unusually low execution rates to prevent user losses.









Limit Convert orders are valid for 30 days by default. You can adjust the validity period manually. If an order is not executed within its validity, the system will automatically cancel it and unlock the frozen assets.













Convert Orders. On the MEXC Convert page, tap









Open Orders tab of the Cancel, and the system will immediately unlock the corresponding assets. On thetab of the Convert Orders page, you can view all active Limit Convert orders. To cancel an order, click, and the system will immediately unlock the corresponding assets.









Convert History page, you can view detailed execution information for your past Limit Convert orders. On thepage, you can view detailed execution information for your past Limit Convert orders.













1) Tap Convert Orders at the bottom of the Convert page.

2) On the Open Orders section of the Convert Orders page, you can view your active Limit Convert orders. To cancel an order, tap Cancel, and the system will immediately unlock the corresponding assets.

3) On the Convert History page, you can view detailed execution information for your past Limit Convert orders.









Precise price control: Set your ideal buy or sell price, without needing to constantly monitor the market. The system will execute automatically when the market price reaches your set limit, helping you complete conversions at your target price.





Reduce emotional trading: Limit orders are executed automatically, preventing impulsive decisions caused by short-term volatility or emotions, making trading more disciplined and strategic.





Improve capital efficiency: By pre-setting buy or sell targets, you can respond flexibly to market fluctuations without constantly monitoring prices, making off-peak trading more efficient.





Safe and controllable: Funds are frozen in your account while a limit order is active and will not be used automatically for other purposes. If you cancel the order, the assets are immediately unlocked and available for use.





Execution of Limit Convert orders depends on market price, liquidity, and depth. If the set limit price is far from the current market price, the order may remain unfilled for an extended period. It’s recommended to set reasonable limits and regularly monitor order status to adjust or cancel as needed, ensuring flexible use of your funds.



