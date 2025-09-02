How to Withdraw Money from MEXC: Complete Step-by-Step Guide





By using the withdrawal feature on MEXC, you can transfer your crypto assets to your wallet. Additionally, you can also transfer funds between MEXC users by using the internal transfer feature. Let's go through the step-by-step process for each operation.









1) On the official MEXC website, click on [Wallets] on the top right corner, and select [Withdraw].









2) Select the [Crypto] you want to withdraw, enter the [Withdrawal Address], choose the [Network], and fill in the [Amount]. After verifying the information, click [Submit].













Note:

Withdrawal address refers to the cryptocurrency withdrawal address, also known as the wallet address. This address is a unique identifier composed of a long string of numbers and letters, used to specify which account or wallet the cryptocurrency should be transferred to.





The transfer network refers to the network used for processing cryptocurrency transactions and transfers. Different cryptocurrencies may use different blockchain networks, for example, Bitcoin uses the Bitcoin network, and Ethereum uses the Ethereum network, and so on. Some cryptocurrencies support multiple networks, so it is important to choose the correct network in such a situation. For example, with USDT, you need to check whether it is on the ERC-20 or TRC-20 network. Choosing the wrong network may result in the withdrawal not being credited.









When withdrawing, you must meet the minimum withdrawal amount requirement. If your withdrawal amount is below this requirement, please add the corresponding tokens until it reaches the minimum amount before initiating the withdrawal. A withdrawal fee will be charged, which may vary based on network fees.

MEXC is committed to providing the best possible user experience. If you find that another platform offers a lower withdrawal fee, please provide screenshots and webpage links to our online Customer Service for feedback. When withdrawing certain cryptocurrencies, you need to fill in the Memo. Failure to provide the Memo may result in the withdrawal not being credited. For more details about Memo, please refer to the article " What are Memos/Tags?





3) Enter the email verification code after receiving it, input the Google verification code, and click [Submit].









4) Wait for the withdrawal to be successfully processed.













1) On the official MEXC website, click on [Wallets] on the top right corner, and select [Withdraw].









2) Select the crypto you want to transfer.





3) Select [MEXC User], currently supporting transfers via [Email], [Phone Number], or [MEXC UID]. Enter the recipient's account information.





4) Fill in the corresponding information and the transfer amount. Then, click on [Submit].









5) Fill in the email verification and Google Authenticator codes, and click on [Submit].









6) The transfer is now complete.













1) Tap on [Wallets] on the bottom right corner on the app.

2) Tap on [Withdraw].

3) Select the crypto you want to withdraw.

4) Select [On-chain Withdrawal] as the withdrawal method.









5) Fill in the withdrawal address, select the network, and fill in the withdrawal amount. Then, tap on [Confirm].

6) Read the reminder, then tap on [Confirm].

7) After verifying that the details are correct, tap on [Confirm Withdrawal].

8) Fill in the email verification and Google Authenticator codes. Then, tap on [Submit].













1) On the app, tap on [Wallets] in the bottom right corner.

2) Tap on [Withdraw].

3) Select the crypto you want to withdraw.

4) Select [MEXC Transfer] as the withdrawal method.









5) Enter the recipient account information and the amount, then click Submit. Currently, three transfer methods are supported: Email, Phone Number, and UID.

6) Check to make sure the information is correct and tap [Confirm].

7) Fill in the email verification code and Google Authenticator code, then tap [Confirm].

8) The transfer is now complete.













1. For cryptocurrencies that support multiple chains such as USDT, please make sure to choose the corresponding network when making withdrawal requests.





2. If the withdrawal cryptocurrency requires a Memo, please make sure to copy the correct Memo from the receiving platform and enter it accurately. Otherwise, the assets may be lost after the withdrawal.





3. After entering the address, if the page indicates that the address is invalid, please check the address or contact our online customer service for further assistance.





4. Withdrawal fees vary for each cryptocurrency and can be viewed after selecting the cryptocurrency on the withdrawal page.





5. You can see the minimum withdrawal amount and withdrawal fees for the corresponding cryptocurrency on the withdrawal page.



