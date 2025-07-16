Join Us in Celebrating MEXC's 6th Anniversary!





In April, MEXC celebrates its 6th anniversary! Over the past six years, MEXC has always adhered to the principle of "Users First," committed to creating a safe and stable trading environment for users.





Looking back on the past, MEXC has thrived amidst market fluctuations, offering the fastest listing speed and the widest range of crypto, providing users with multitudinous options. We have also maintained a low fee policy to help users reduce trading costs. With industry-leading futures depth and continuous optimization of product performance, we have withstood the test of numerous market fluctuations, ensuring stable trading for all.





Behind these achievements is the support of the MEXC community users. To show our appreciation, we have prepared various kinds of events and generous rewards on the occasion of MEXC's 6th anniversary. We cordially invite you to celebrate this wonderful occasion with us.









Here, you can find all the details of MEXC's 6th anniversary celebration events. You can set reminders in advance and participate in events that interest you based on the progress of the events. For detailed information and participation methods for different events, please follow MEXC's official X (Twitter) account for updates.









MEXC has launched a series of avatar frames to commemorate its 6th anniversary. You can choose your favorite avatar frame and apply it to your profile picture to welcome MEXC's 6th anniversary together!





Event Period: April 22, 2024 - April 28, 2024

Participation Criteria: Follow MEXC's official X (Twitter) account, change your profile picture to one with MEXC's 6th Anniversary avatar frame, then like and repost our event post.

Total Prize Pool: 300 USDT









If you are a trading enthusiast, you can complete futures trades of specified amounts during the event period to earn tickets to participate in the lucky draw, where you can stand a chance to share the prize pool worth up to 50,000 USDT.





The number of tickets corresponding to different futures trading amounts is as shown in the table below:

Conditions No. of Tickets Given Upon Meeting the Conditions Reach 5,000 USDT in trading volume 1 Reach 10,000 USDT in trading volume 1 Reach 50,000 USDT in trading volume 1 Reach 100,000 USDT in trading volume 1 Reach 300,000 USDT in trading volume 1 Reach 500,000 USDT in trading volume 2 Reach 1,000,000 USDT in trading volume 3 Reach 3,000,000 USDT in trading volume 4 Reach 5,000,000 USDT in trading volume 5 Reach 10,000,000 USDT in trading volume 6





If you are not adept at futures trading, you can also participate in our share-and-repost event, where we will randomly select 10 lucky users to each receive a reward worth 10 USDT.





Event Period: April 22, 2024 - April 28, 2024

Participation Criteria:

Lucky Draw: Complete futures trades of specified amounts to participate in the lucky draw. For more details on event rules, please refer to the event page.





Share and Retweet: Follow MEXC's official X (Twitter) account, like and repost the event post, and tag 3 friends in the comments section. Fill out the Google form to complete your participation.

Total Prize Pool: 50,100 USDT









For participants who are newly signed up MEXC users, upon completing KYC verification and making their first trade during the event period, 10 lucky users will be randomly selected to receive a futures bonus reward of 10 USDT each. The futures bonus reward is capped at 20 USDT per user.





Event Period: April 24, 2024 - April 26, 2024

Participation Criteria: Fill out the registration form, sign up for an account, complete KYC verification, and make a first trade (spot/futures) of no less than 100 USDT during the event period.

Total Prize Pool: 200 USDT









Change your wallpaper and celebrate MEXC's 6th anniversary with us! Participate in the lucky draw by showcasing your 6th anniversary wallpaper in the comments section of our event tweet.





Event Period: April 28, 2024 - May 4, 2024

Participation Criteria: Follow MEXC's official X (Twitter) account, like and repost our event post, and showcase your 6th anniversary wallpaper in the comments section to complete participation.

Total Prize Pool: 100 USDT





In addition to the above events, MEXC has also launched a series of exclusive local events in different countries and regions. You can follow your local community and social media channels to stay updated on relevant events.





🔔 Tips: We recommend following MEXC's official social media accounts and setting up reminders for the event launches in advance to avoid missing out on the opportunities to win rewards.





We sincerely thank every community user for their support of MEXC and for being by our side throughout the journey. We look forward to your participation in the events and hope to see you again on the next anniversary, witnessing our growth and progress together!