Linking Google Authenticator

Two-Factor Authentication (2FA) is a security measure that requires users to provide two or more different types of verification. This ensures that even if a password is stolen or compromised, the account is still more difficult for unauthorized individuals to access. This method significantly enhances the security of user accounts.





Common forms of two-factor authentication include SMS verification codes, dynamic verification codes (such as Google Authenticator), and biometric identification (such as facial recognition or fingerprint unlocking). The MEXC platform uses two-factor authentication for account login, fund transfers, and other transactions to ensure the safety of users' assets.