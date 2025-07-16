Set Up Your Preferred BRL Bank Account (CPF Linked)





Before withdrawing BRL, please ensure that your bank account is linked to your CPF (Cadastro de Pessoas Físicas). Below is a detailed guide on locating and setting up your preferred BRL bank account.









As withdrawals are only supported for bank accounts linked to your CPF, it is essential to confirm that your bank account is correctly associated with your CPF before proceeding.









You can confirm whether your bank account is correctly linked to your CPF using the following methods:





1. Check via Online Banking or Mobile App

Log in to your bank’s official website or mobile app.

Navigate to Account Information or Personal Profile.

Check if your CPF number is displayed and ensure it matches the CPF registered on the withdrawal platform.





2. Contact Your Bank’s Customer Service

Call your bank’s customer service hotline and provide your personal information (CPF, name, etc.).

Inquire whether your account is linked to your CPF and confirm the account type (Conta Corrente or Poupança).





3. Review Your Bank Account Opening Documents or Paper Statements

If you have your bank account agreement or monthly paper statements, check whether they contain your CPF information.





4. Verify via PIX Transfer Page

Enter your CPF number on the PIX transfer page when making a transaction.

Your banking app will display the bank details associated with the entered CPF, allowing you to confirm the linkage.









After confirming that your CPF is linked to your bank account, follow these steps to proceed with a withdrawal:

1）Go to the withdrawal page and select your bank account for withdrawal.

2）Enter the withdrawal amount and verify that all details are correct.

3）Submit the withdrawal request and complete security verification (such as SMS or Google authentication).

4）Wait for the bank to process your withdrawal, and the funds will be transferred to your account once processing is complete.









1. How do I change my preferred bank account?

Navigate to the Bank Account Management page, remove the existing account, and add a new one.

Set the new account as the default and ensure it is correctly linked to your CPF.





2. What should I do if I entered incorrect account information?

Immediately correct it or contact your bank’s customer service to verify the correct details.

If incorrect information has already been submitted, you may need to contact your bank’s customer support for assistance.





3. Why did my withdrawal fail?

The CPF does not match the linked bank account.

The bank account is in an abnormal status or has restrictions imposed by the bank.

There are delays in processing on the bank’s end.



