The Network Structure and Decentralization Benefits of BLAST

BLAST is an Ethereum Layer 2 (L2) blockchain designed to provide native yield for ETH and stablecoins, distinguishing itself from other L2 solutions. The architecture of Blast represents a distributed blockchain network built upon advanced cryptographic principles. Unlike centralized systems, the Blast network employs a fully distributed ledger maintained across a global network of independent nodes.
BLAST utilizes a Proof of Stake (PoS) consensus mechanism, which significantly reduces energy consumption while maintaining robust security and high throughput.
In BLAST, decentralization refers to the distribution of control and decision-making across a global network, rather than relying on a central authority. This is achieved through cryptographic verification and a democratic governance model that ensures no single entity can dominate the Blast network.
Validators are incentivized to act honestly, as their staked tokens can be slashed (forfeited) if they engage in malicious behavior.
The Blast network relies on elliptic curve cryptography for military-grade security with efficient key sizes. Data management is enhanced through sharding, which distributes data across multiple nodes to improve both security and retrieval efficiency. For scalability, BLAST leverages layer-2 solutions capable of processing a high volume of transactions per second without compromising decentralization.
The total issuance (max supply) of the digital token BLAST is 100 billion BLAST. As of the latest available data, the circulating supply is approximately 41.4 billion BLAST, which represents about 41.4% of the total supply.
No detailed breakdown of allocations (such as team, investors, ecosystem, or community) is provided in the search results. For further details on Blast tokenomics or specific distribution categories, you may need to consult the official BLAST website or its white paper, which can be found at blastblastblast.com.
