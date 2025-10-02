Understanding Liquidation Risk: FAQs and Protection Tips





On MEXC, users can trade either USDT -M Perpetual Futures, with leverage up to 500x, or Coin-M Perpetual Futures, with leverage up to 200x. While high leverage offers the potential for significantly amplified returns, it also carries substantially greater volatility risks. A sudden market reversal may trigger liquidation in an instant, resulting in the complete loss of margin.





To support traders in better understanding and mitigating liquidation risks, this article provides a structured analysis of the four most common liquidation scenarios in MEXC Futures trading. It also introduces practical, strategy-based safeguards that can be directly applied in trading. By the end, you will gain essential insights into assessing liquidation risks, strengthening position management, and enhancing the overall resilience of your trading approach.









Liquidation occurs when your maintenance margin ratio falls below the platform's requirement. At this point, the system automatically closes your positions to prevent losses from exceeding the amount of collateral available.

Understanding the liquidation mechanism is essential because it allows traders to:





Anticipate and manage risk, reducing the likelihood of unexpected position closures.

Use leverage and margin more effectively, thereby lowering the probability of liquidation.

Refine trading strategies to maximize capital efficiency and stability.













On MEXC Futures, liquidation prices are calculated using the fair price, rather than the market price or index price. The fair price reflects the real-time fair value of the trading pair, derived from both the index price and market price. Because of this methodology, the fair price may differ slightly from the most recent trade price. For further details, please refer to the article Index Price, Fair Price and Last Price

This approach helps reduce unnecessary liquidations caused by temporary market volatility or low liquidity. When the Fair Price reaches the liquidation threshold, liquidation is triggered automatically.





On the MEXC web platform, traders can monitor the Fair Price directly by selecting Fair Price at the top of the candlestick chart. This feature provides an additional layer of transparency and control when managing positions.









You can go to the candlestick chart, select Fair Price, and view the candlestick chart of the fair price.













When liquidation is triggered, the system will close the position through actions such as order cancellation, tiered liquidation, or offsetting long and short positions. Bankruptcy Price Takeover means that if a user’s position risk tier is greater than level 1, the system will attempt to reduce risk by automatically liquidating part of the position (tiered liquidation). If, after this adjustment, the position still meets liquidation criteria, the liquidation engine will take over the position at the bankruptcy price. For details about risk tiers, please refer to Futures Guide





If a position closes at a price better than the bankruptcy price, any remaining margin will be transferred to the MEXC Insurance Fund . If the market closes at a worse price, the Insurance Fund will cover the shortfall in margin to ensure liquidation is completed smoothly.









In theory, the liquidation price of a trading pair does not change. However, due to dynamic adjustments in the liquidation mechanism, there are certain exceptions.









Liquidation prices differ depending on whether you are using Cross Margin or Isolated Margin mode. In Cross Margin mode, all available margin is applied across open positions. Unrealized PNL (profit and loss) will therefore affect your liquidation price. If unrealized PNL increases, the liquidation price decreases. If unrealized PNL decreases, the liquidation price increases. In addition, if the position size changes under Cross Margin, the liquidation price will also change. In Isolated Margin mode, however, the liquidation price remains fixed because the margin is tied to a single position and unaffected by changes in other positions.









Funding rates also affect liquidation prices. In Cross Margin mode, paying or receiving funding fees changes your available margin, which in turn alters your liquidation price. Meanwhile, in Isolated Margin mode, if you receive funding, the liquidation price remains unchanged. If you pay funding, however, and your available margin is insufficient, the system deducts from your position margin, which can cause the liquidation price to change.





In short, liquidation prices are influenced by margin mode, margin balance, and funding fee fluctuations. Traders should be mindful of these factors when opening positions.









When trading Futures on MEXC, you may encounter situations where a stop-loss order fails. Common reasons include the following.









If your stop-loss price is too close to the liquidation price, the fair price may hit your liquidation price before the stop-loss order is triggered. This results in liquidation and the stop-loss order failing.









TP/SL orders are executed at market price once triggered. During sharp volatility, the market may move past your intended trigger price too quickly, leading to partial fills or order failure. Depending on your risk tolerance, you can choose to wait for execution or cancel the order.









Stop-loss orders may also fail due to insufficient position size to close, the contract being in a non-trading state, or system-related issues.





On MEXC, TP/SL orders are executed at market price. As such, there may be a spread between the trigger price and the filled price. These are the most common issues related to liquidation in Futures trading. You can reduce the risk of liquidation by employing strategies such as monitoring your margin ratio, using stop-loss orders, or lowering leverage. For more information, please refer to other Futures articles in MEXC Learn









Controlling liquidation risk is critical in futures trading. Investors can take the following steps:





Set leverage prudently : Choose leverage levels in line with your own risk tolerance. For beginners, it is recommended to keep leverage under 10x to reduce the impact of price swings on margin.

Select margin mode strategically : Cross Margin spreads risk across all positions but can affect your overall account balance, while Isolated Margin confines risk to a single position. Choose based on your strategy and risk tolerance.

Maintain sufficient margin : Add margin regularly to widen the buffer between your open price and liquidation price, improving your ability to withstand volatility.

Enable risk alerts : Turn on liquidation price alerts or price reminders to monitor risks in real time and take timely action.

Prioritize capital preservation: In highly volatile markets, focus on controlling losses and protecting principal rather than chasing maximum profit.









In high-leverage Futures markets, returns and risks are always two sides of the same coin. The liquidation mechanism on MEXC is an essential safeguard for both traders and the platform, but without a clear understanding of how it works and what triggers it, traders can easily be forced out of positions unexpectedly. Only by thoroughly understanding liquidation mechanics, recognizing the differences between Cross Margin and Isolated Margin, and applying stop-losses and proper margin management, can you stabilize positions during market turbulence and avoid seeing your capital wiped out in an instant.





Always remember: Risk management must be your top priority in Futures trading. By managing positions scientifically and responding calmly to volatility, you create the foundation for pursuing profits—and only then can you achieve long-term, sustainable success in the market.









