What Is Margin? Who's Moving My Margin? Understanding Margin in MEXC Futures Trading

Margin is the foundation of futures trading — it determines your position size, risk exposure, and when positions get liquidated. Understanding how margin works and why it changes is essential for successful futures trading.













Margin is the collateral required to open and maintain a futures position. Instead of paying the full contract value, users can deposit a percentage based on the leverage ratio. This enables leveraged trading, where both profits and losses are amplified.













In Isolated Margin mode, each position operates as a completely independent trading unit with its own dedicated margin balance, ensuring that profits and losses from one position are contained within the corresponding margin and never spill over to affect others. When a position faces liquidation, losses are strictly limited to that position's allocated margin, while other positions and account funds remain completely protected.





This compartmentalized approach provides better risk control, making it ideal for beginners or traders running multiple strategies. For example, if you hold both BTCUSDT and ETHUSDT positions, and your BTC position gets liquidated, your ETH position continues operating normally with its margin completely unaffected. This allows traders to manage risk with greater precision for individual assets.









In Cross Margin mode, all available funds in your Futures account are shared as margin across all positions. While this approach allows for higher leverage, it also means that significant losses in one position can impact your entire account balance and potentially affect other positions. MEXC allows users to switch from Isolated to Cross Margin for existing positions, but not the reverse.





Cross Margin is suitable for more advanced traders with a higher risk appetite who want to maximize the use of available funds. If you're confident in your market view, Cross Margin can enhance your leverage and boost profits during favorable moves, but also increase risk.









During futures trading, several factors can lead to a reduction in your position margin. Here are the seven most common causes:









When opening a new futures contract position, you need to allocate a specific amount of margin as collateral for the trade. This margin is deducted from your available balance and locked to ensure you have sufficient funds to cover potential losses. Once you close the position or hit a stop-loss, the locked margin is released back to your available balance.





Example

You open a BTCUSDT position worth $10,000 requiring a 10% margin. The $1,000 margin is deducted from your available balance and locked as collateral for the duration of the trade. Upon closing the position or triggering stop-loss, the $1,000 margin is automatically released back to your available balance.













Futures trading is highly sensitive to market volatility. If price movements oppose your position direction, you'll experience losses that automatically reduce your available margin.





Example

If you open a long BTCUSDT position but BTC's price falls continuously, your position loses value and your margin balance decreases proportionally. Given the unpredictable nature of market fluctuations, traders should actively monitor market dynamics and implement proper stop-loss and take-profit strategies to manage risk exposure. Refer to " Setting Take-Profit and Stop-Loss for Futures Trading " for more information.









MEXC's trading fees, among the lowest in the market, are automatically deducted from your available margin every time you execute a trade.









Funding fees are deducted from the available margin balance. When users don't have sufficient available margin, funding fees will be deducted from the position margin instead, causing the liquidation price to move progressively closer to the current market price and significantly increasing liquidation risk.





Example





Trader A holds a BTCUSDT position but has insufficient available margin to cover the current funding fee. The system automatically deducts the fee from the user's position margin, shrinking the safety buffer and raising the liquidation price, thereby greatly increasing the risk of liquidation.









Liquidation is triggered when extreme market movements reduce a trader's margin below the maintenance margin threshold required to keep positions open. When liquidation occurs, users' margins will suffer losses.





Example





If a trader has $1,000 in position margin but a significant market drop reduces it to $500—below the exchange's maintenance margin requirements—the system forcibly closes the position, resulting in partial or total margin loss for the trader.









Transferring funds from the Futures account to other accounts reduces the available Futures balance, which can impact the margins of existing positions.





Example





When a trader moves $500 from the Futures account to the Spot account, the available Futures margin drops by $500, potentially affecting the trader's ability to maintain current positions.









When Futures bonuses in your account are being used as margin, their expiry will reduce your total available margin.





Example





A trader receives a $50 Futures bonus that serves as additional margin . Once the bonus expires, the $50 is automatically removed from the margin balance, reducing the position's margin.













Several factors commonly lead to margin depletion: market volatility, excessive leverage, missing stop-losses, and weak risk management. Here are a few tips to reduce the risk:





Use Stop-Loss Orders: Always set a stop-loss to exit early in case of unfavorable market moves.

Control Leverage: Choose a leverage level that matches your risk tolerance. Higher leverage means higher risk.

Monitor and Replenish Margin: Watch your maintenance margin rate and add margin before reaching warning levels.

Choose Isolated Mode: Isolated Margin mode limits your losses to a single position and protects your other assets.

















Disclaimer: This information does not provide advice on investment, taxation, legal, financial, accounting, consultation, or any other related services, nor does it constitute advice to purchase, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides information for reference purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.



