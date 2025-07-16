What is Tether (USDT?)





Tether (USDT) is a type of virtual currency that is pegged to the US Dollar (USD), effectively linking cryptocurrency with fiat currency. It is a form of virtual currency stored in foreign exchange reserve accounts and backed by fiat currency. Tether was initially issued by Tether Limited in 2014 and is designed to maintain a 1:1 peg to the US Dollar, meaning that for each issued USDT token, there is a corresponding USD held in reserve. This ensures that each USDT token is backed by a fund of 1 USD. USDT has become one of the most popular stablecoins in the market and, in terms of market capitalization, is the first and largest stablecoin available.









As one of the most popular stablecoins, Tether (USDT) possesses the following characteristics:





1) Minimal price volatility and relative stability: As previously mentioned, USDT is pegged at a 1:1 ratio to the US Dollar. This means that for every USDT issued, there is an equivalent amount of cash reserve as a financial guarantee. Consequently, its price remains relatively stable compared to other cryptocurrencies, with limited fluctuations.





2) Security and reliability: USDT employs blockchain technology to ensure world-class security measures while adhering to international compliance standards and regulations.





3) Public transparency: Tether publishes its foreign exchange reserves daily and undergoes professional audits. The circulation of USDT is matched with Tether's reserves. Additionally, users can verify funds on the Tether platform, ensuring transparency.









As a stablecoin, the primary functions of USDT are to mitigate market volatility, reduce financial service costs, and serve as a medium of exchange between digital currencies on various exchanges. It can be used for both blockchain-based transfers and trading, similar to forex, due to its peg to the US Dollar.





1) Spot trading on exchanges: Spot trading refers to trades between USDT and other cryptocurrencies. While platforms like MEXC offer thousands of digital currencies for trading, many of them do not support direct purchases using fiat currencies (e.g., USD, GBP). Instead, users first purchase USDT and then exchange it for other digital currencies.





2) Facilitating transfers: As a stablecoin, USDT is widely popular and utilized due to its minimal price fluctuations, often serving as a medium for transfers. MEXC supports USDT transfers on multiple chains, including TRC20, ERC20, BEP20, MATIC, ALGO, Arbitrum One, each with varying speeds. Users can choose the transfer method that suits their preferences on the MEXC platform.





3) Mitigate the risk of cryptocurrency asset downturns and counter market black swan events: For instance, if you buy ETH using BTC and experience an extreme market condition like the one that occurred on March 12, you could incur losses in both assets. However, with USDT, you can swiftly convert your digital assets to USDT when anticipating a market downturn, safeguarding your assets from losses.









1) Advantages of USDT





The primary advantage of USDT lies in its 1:1 peg to the US Dollar, ensuring that each USDT token is equivalent to one US Dollar. This feature provides investors with a convenient means to transfer their fiat currency into the cryptocurrency realm for trading and investment in the crypto market. Additionally, it allows them to retain the value of their asset holdings, making USDT a reliable token for safeguarding against market volatility.





2) Risks of USDT





The most significant risk associated with USDT is the possibility of Tether encountering issues such as insolvency, over-issuance, or insufficient reserves. This has been a longstanding concern within the cryptocurrency community. Tether's issuance is entirely centralized, meaning that issuance, redemption, regulatory risks, and operational risks are all concentrated within Tether Limited. Despite Tether's commitment to holding 100% of USDT's reserves in USD, according to the audit quarterly report for 2022 on Tether's reserve breakdown, USDT is not fully backed by a 1:1 ratio of cash (or cash-equivalents). The reserve composition includes 50% US Treasury Bills, 30% commercial paper, 16% currency market funds, and the remaining 4% lacks further clarification according to the audit.









According to the information displayed on the MEXC official website, USDT currently ranks third in terms of market capitalization and holds the top position among stablecoins, making it the most popular cryptocurrency among investors. Stablecoins eliminate the need for traders to convert to fiat currency, enhancing the convenience of cryptocurrency trading. Despite lingering concerns about the risks associated with Tether, the trading volume of USDT over the past few years reflects the public's trust in it.





Disclaimer: This material does not provide advice on investment, taxation, legal, financial, accounting, consulting, or any other related services, and it is not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn offers information for reference purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Please ensure you thoroughly understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. All investment actions taken by users are independent of this platform.