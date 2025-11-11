1. What is the Market Movers Board? MEXC Market Movers board monitors and displays trading pairs that experience significant price fluctuations within a specific period. By tracking price movements1. What is the Market Movers Board? MEXC Market Movers board monitors and displays trading pairs that experience significant price fluctuations within a specific period. By tracking price movements
What is the MEXC Market Movers Board?

Beginner
Nov 11, 2025
1. What is the Market Movers Board?


MEXC Market Movers board monitors and displays trading pairs that experience significant price fluctuations within a specific period. By tracking price movements and key indicators across different cryptocurrencies, it helps traders quickly identify potential trading opportunities and make more efficient trading decisions.

Different market events trigger different trading pair statuses. The table below summarizes the possible statuses that may appear on the Market Movers board and their corresponding trigger conditions. Statuses are displayed in chronological order from the most recent to the oldest.


Status Type
Time-Frame
Condition
New High

Today High
24 hours
The highest price in the past 1 minute equals today's / this week's / this month's highest price. Update Frequency: Every 1 minute
Weekly High
24×7 hours
Monthly High
24×30 hours
Price Up

5m Tick
Within 5 minutes
Token price increase 3% ≤ rise < 7%. Update Frequency: Every 1 minute
2H Tick
Within 2 hours
5m Rise
Within 5 minutes
Token price increase 7% ≤ rise < 11%. Update Frequency: Every 1 minute
2H Rise
Within 2 hours
5m Surge
Within 5 minutes
Token price increase ≥ 11%. Update Frequency: Every 1 minute
2H Surge
Within 2 hours
New Low
Today Low
24 hours
The lowest price in the past 1 minute equals today's / this week's / this month's lowest price. Update Frequency: Every 1 minute
Weekly Low
24×7 hours
Monthly Low
24×30 hours
Price Down
5m Dip
Within 5 minutes
Token price decrease 3% ≤ drop < 7%. Update Frequency: Every 1 minute
2H Dip
Within 2 hours
5m Drop
Within 5 minutes
Token price decrease 7% ≤ drop < 11%. Update Frequency: Every 1 minute
2H Drop
Within 2 hours
5m Plunge
Within 5 minutes
Token price decrease ≥ 11%. Update Frequency: Every 1 minute
2H Plunge
Within 2 hours
Pullback
Pullback

——
(Daily High − Daily Open) / Daily Open ≥ 8% and (1-minute candlestick close − Daily High) / Daily High ≤ −5%. Update Frequency: Every 1 minute
Rally
Rally
——
(Daily Low − Daily Open) / Daily Open ≤ −8% and (1-minute candlestick close − Daily Low) / Daily Low ≥ 5%. Update Frequency: Every 1 minute
Price Up & High Vol.
Tick, High Vol.
——
7% ≤ 15-minute price increase < 11% and 15-minute trading volume ≥ 50× the average of the past 24 fifteen-minute periods. Update Frequency: Every 10 seconds
Rise, High Vol.

——

11% ≤ 15-minute price increase < 15% and 15-minute trading volume ≥ 50× the average of the past 24 fifteen-minute periods. Update Frequency: Every 10 seconds
Surge, High Vol.

——
15-minute price increase ≥ 15% and 15-minute trading volume ≥ 50× the average of the past 24 fifteen-minute periods. Update Frequency: Every 10 seconds
Price Down & High Vol.
Dip, High Vol.
——
7% ≤ 15-minute price decrease < 11% and 15-minute trading volume ≥ 50× the average of the past 24 fifteen-minute periods. Update Frequency: Every 10 seconds
Drop, High Vol.
——
11% ≤ 15-minute price decrease < 15% and 15-minute trading volume ≥ 50× the average of the past 24 fifteen-minute periods. Update Frequency: Every 10 seconds
Plunge, High Vol.
——
15-minute price decrease ≥ 15% and 15-minute trading volume ≥ 50× the average of the past 24 fifteen-minute periods. Update Frequency: Every 10 seconds

2. How to Access the Market Movers Board


2.1 Web


Go to the official MEXC website and log in. From the navigation bar, click Futures to enter the Futures trading page. On the Futures trading page, select the Market Movers tab to view real-time market movement data.


2.2 App


1) Open and log in to the MEXC App, then tap Futures to enter the Futures trading page.
2) Tap the icon next to the trading pair.
3) Select Market Movers.
4) You can now view Market Movers data.



MEXC provides a comprehensive suite of data analysis tools to support informed trading decisions. For more insights, explore the following guides:

Disclaimer: This material does not constitute advice on investments, taxes, legal matters, finance, accounting, consulting, or any other related services, nor is it a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides information for reference only and does not constitute investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and invest cautiously. All investment decisions and outcomes are the sole responsibility of the user.

