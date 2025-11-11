What is the MEXC Market Movers Board?

Status Type
Time-Frame
Condition
New High
Today High
24 hours
The highest price in the past 1 minute equals today's / this week's / this month's highest price. Update Frequency: Every 1 minute
Weekly High
24×7 hours
Monthly High
24×30 hours
Price Up
5m Tick
Within 5 minutes
Token price increase 3% ≤ rise < 7%. Update Frequency: Every 1 minute
2H Tick
Within 2 hours
5m Rise
Within 5 minutes
Token price increase 7% ≤ rise < 11%. Update Frequency: Every 1 minute
2H Rise
Within 2 hours
5m Surge
Within 5 minutes
Token price increase ≥ 11%. Update Frequency: Every 1 minute
2H Surge
Within 2 hours
New Low
Today Low
24 hours
The lowest price in the past 1 minute equals today's / this week's / this month's lowest price. Update Frequency: Every 1 minute
Weekly Low
24×7 hours
Monthly Low
24×30 hours
Price Down
5m Dip
Within 5 minutes
Token price decrease 3% ≤ drop < 7%. Update Frequency: Every 1 minute
2H Dip
Within 2 hours
5m Drop
Within 5 minutes
Token price decrease 7% ≤ drop < 11%. Update Frequency: Every 1 minute
2H Drop
Within 2 hours
5m Plunge
Within 5 minutes
Token price decrease ≥ 11%. Update Frequency: Every 1 minute
2H Plunge
Within 2 hours
Pullback
Pullback
——
(Daily High − Daily Open) / Daily Open ≥ 8% and (1-minute candlestick close − Daily High) / Daily High ≤ −5%. Update Frequency: Every 1 minute
Rally
Rally
——
(Daily Low − Daily Open) / Daily Open ≤ −8% and (1-minute candlestick close − Daily Low) / Daily Low ≥ 5%. Update Frequency: Every 1 minute
Price Up & High Vol.
Tick, High Vol.
——
7% ≤ 15-minute price increase < 11% and 15-minute trading volume ≥ 50× the average of the past 24 fifteen-minute periods. Update Frequency: Every 10 seconds
Rise, High Vol.
——
11% ≤ 15-minute price increase < 15% and 15-minute trading volume ≥ 50× the average of the past 24 fifteen-minute periods. Update Frequency: Every 10 seconds
Surge, High Vol.
——
15-minute price increase ≥ 15% and 15-minute trading volume ≥ 50× the average of the past 24 fifteen-minute periods. Update Frequency: Every 10 seconds
Price Down & High Vol.
Dip, High Vol.
——
7% ≤ 15-minute price decrease < 11% and 15-minute trading volume ≥ 50× the average of the past 24 fifteen-minute periods. Update Frequency: Every 10 seconds
Drop, High Vol.
——
11% ≤ 15-minute price decrease < 15% and 15-minute trading volume ≥ 50× the average of the past 24 fifteen-minute periods. Update Frequency: Every 10 seconds
Plunge, High Vol.
——
15-minute price decrease ≥ 15% and 15-minute trading volume ≥ 50× the average of the past 24 fifteen-minute periods. Update Frequency: Every 10 seconds
XRP has dropped nearly 40% from its July 2025 peak of $3.65, now trading around $2 and leaving investors wondering when the recovery will start.This article examines when XRP will go up by analyzing t
If you've encountered XRP in cryptocurrency discussions, you might wonder what those three letters actually mean.Unlike many crypto tickers, XRP isn't an acronym with a hidden meaning waiting to be de
XRP surged more than 18% in the first five days of January, breaking decisively above $2.12.This rally caught many traders off guard, but specific catalysts explain why XRP is going up right now.This
Every quarter, the release of Tesla (TSLA) earnings reports creates a frenzy in the financial markets. For long-term investors, this is a time of anxiety as they wait to see if the company met revenue
Key HighlightsSpot DCA: An automated investment strategy that purchases cryptocurrency at regular intervals with fixed amounts, effectively spreading entry points and minimizing the risk of buying at
Providing proof of address (POA) is part of MEXC's KYC verification process. After registering a MEXC account, you must upload a POA document to complete identity verification and ensure compliance wi
iDEAL is one of the most widely used and trusted online payment methods in the Netherlands, allowing you to make secure, real-time payments directly through your bank. With iDEAL on MEXC, you can purc
Cryptocurrency futures trading attracts countless investors with its high leverage and the ability to profit in both rising and falling markets. However, its complex mechanisms such as margin, leverag