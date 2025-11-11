What is the MEXC Market Movers Board?









MEXC Market Movers board monitors and displays trading pairs that experience significant price fluctuations within a specific period. By tracking price movements and key indicators across different cryptocurrencies, it helps traders quickly identify potential trading opportunities and make more efficient trading decisions.





Different market events trigger different trading pair statuses. The table below summarizes the possible statuses that may appear on the Market Movers board and their corresponding trigger conditions. Statuses are displayed in chronological order from the most recent to the oldest.







Status Type Time-Frame Condition New High

Today High 24 hours The highest price in the past 1 minute equals today's / this week's / this month's highest price. Update Frequency: Every 1 minute Weekly High 24×7 hours Monthly High 24×30 hours Price Up

5m Tick Within 5 minutes Token price increase 3% ≤ rise < 7%. Update Frequency: Every 1 minute 2H Tick Within 2 hours 5m Rise Within 5 minutes Token price increase 7% ≤ rise < 11%. Update Frequency: Every 1 minute 2H Rise Within 2 hours 5m Surge Within 5 minutes Token price increase ≥ 11%. Update Frequency: Every 1 minute 2H Surge Within 2 hours New Low Today Low 24 hours The lowest price in the past 1 minute equals today's / this week's / this month's lowest price. Update Frequency: Every 1 minute Weekly Low 24×7 hours Monthly Low 24×30 hours Price Down 5m Dip Within 5 minutes Token price decrease 3% ≤ drop < 7%. Update Frequency: Every 1 minute 2H Dip Within 2 hours 5m Drop Within 5 minutes Token price decrease 7% ≤ drop < 11%. Update Frequency: Every 1 minute 2H Drop Within 2 hours 5m Plunge Within 5 minutes Token price decrease ≥ 11%. Update Frequency: Every 1 minute 2H Plunge Within 2 hours Pullback Pullback

—— (Daily High − Daily Open) / Daily Open ≥ 8% and (1-minute candlestick close − Daily High) / Daily High ≤ −5%. Update Frequency: Every 1 minute Rally Rally —— (Daily Low − Daily Open) / Daily Open ≤ −8% and (1-minute candlestick close − Daily Low) / Daily Low ≥ 5%. Update Frequency: Every 1 minute Price Up & High Vol. Tick, High Vol. —— 7% ≤ 15-minute price increase < 11% and 15-minute trading volume ≥ 50× the average of the past 24 fifteen-minute periods. Update Frequency: Every 10 seconds Rise, High Vol.

——

11% ≤ 15-minute price increase < 15% and 15-minute trading volume ≥ 50× the average of the past 24 fifteen-minute periods. Update Frequency: Every 10 seconds Surge, High Vol.

—— 15-minute price increase ≥ 15% and 15-minute trading volume ≥ 50× the average of the past 24 fifteen-minute periods. Update Frequency: Every 10 seconds Price Down & High Vol. Dip, High Vol. —— 7% ≤ 15-minute price decrease < 11% and 15-minute trading volume ≥ 50× the average of the past 24 fifteen-minute periods. Update Frequency: Every 10 seconds Drop, High Vol. —— 11% ≤ 15-minute price decrease < 15% and 15-minute trading volume ≥ 50× the average of the past 24 fifteen-minute periods. Update Frequency: Every 10 seconds Plunge, High Vol. —— 15-minute price decrease ≥ 15% and 15-minute trading volume ≥ 50× the average of the past 24 fifteen-minute periods. Update Frequency: Every 10 seconds













Futures to enter the Futures trading page. On the Futures trading page, select the Market Movers tab to view real-time market movement data. Go to the official MEXC website and log in. From the navigation bar, clickto enter the Futures trading page. On the Futures trading page, select thetab to view real-time market movement data.













1) Open and log in to the MEXC App, then tap Futures to enter the Futures trading page.

2) Tap the ▼ icon next to the trading pair.

3) Select Market Movers.

4) You can now view Market Movers data.













Disclaimer: This material does not constitute advice on investments, taxes, legal matters, finance, accounting, consulting, or any other related services, nor is it a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides information for reference only and does not constitute investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and invest cautiously. All investment decisions and outcomes are the sole responsibility of the user.




