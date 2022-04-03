FRAX

FRAX is the native token of the Fraxtal Layer 1 blockchain, serving as the primary gas token and base asset across the network. It was previously known as FXS (Frax Share) but was rebranded following the North Star upgrade. This transition marked a shift in function, positioning FRAX not as a governance token, but as a fixed-supply, commodity-like asset used to secure and operate the Fraxtal blockchain. FRAX is used to pay gas fees, support validator operations, and act as the monetary foundation of the Fraxtal ecosystem. The token follows a predetermined emission schedule that cannot be altered, emphasizing its role as a stable and predictable asset for network utility. While other DeFi protocols may choose to use FRAX in staking or governance models, the token itself does not carry governance rights within the core protocol. Unlike earlier versions of the Frax ecosystem, which were based on Ethereum and featured a fractional-algorithmic stablecoin, the current FRAX token exists natively on the Fraxtal blockchain. Wrapped or bridged versions may exist for cross-chain compatibility, but the core issuance and utility remain on Fraxtal. Originally launched in 2020, the broader Frax project introduced a hybrid stablecoin model, combining algorithmic mechanics with collateralization. With its evolution into the Fraxtal network, FRAX now plays a dual role—continuing to serve as a decentralized asset within DeFi while also powering a standalone Layer 1 chain.

NamaFRAX

PeringkatNo.332

Kapitalisasi Pasar$0.00

Kapitalisasi Pasar Terdilusi Penuh$0.00

Pangsa Pasar%

Vol. Trading/Kap. Pasar (24 Jam)17.61%

Suplai Peredaran88,234,665.2762706

Suplai Maks.99,681,495.59113361

Total Suplai99,681,495.59113361

Tingkat Peredaran0.8851%

Tanggal Penerbitan--

Harga saat aset pertama kali diterbitkan--

All-Time High42.67301505828751,2022-04-03

Harga Terendah0.5272702051633938,2025-10-10

Blockchain PublikFRAX

