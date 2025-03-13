OIK
Space Nation is a pioneering force in the entertainment industry, presenting the next-generation metaverse that seamlessly integrates gaming, artificial intelligence, and a sustainable virtual economy. The metaverse is inevitable, and beyond technology and content, its foundation relies on a simple, efficient, and stable economic loop.
At the heart of Space Nation’s vision is its flagship Web3 MMORPG, establishing an open and dynamic ecosystem where gamers and AI coexist in a vast, immersive universe. By expanding into multiple games, transmedia storytelling, and other media formats, Space Nation is dedicated to building a metaverse that can host hundreds of millions of users, setting a new benchmark for virtual worlds.
NamaOIK
PeringkatNo.2258
Kapitalisasi Pasar$0.00
Kapitalisasi Pasar Terdilusi Penuh$0.00
Pangsa Pasar%
Vol. Trading/Kap. Pasar (24 Jam)0.14%
Suplai Peredaran313,500,000
Suplai Maks.1,000,000,000
Total Suplai1,000,000,000
Tingkat Peredaran0.3135%
Tanggal Penerbitan--
Harga saat aset pertama kali diterbitkan--
All-Time High0.1858532899761135,2025-03-13
Harga Terendah0.001495576722177216,2026-01-03
Blockchain PublikETH
Sektor
Media Sosial
