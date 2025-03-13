OIK

Space Nation is a pioneering force in the entertainment industry, presenting the next-generation metaverse that seamlessly integrates gaming, artificial intelligence, and a sustainable virtual economy. The metaverse is inevitable, and beyond technology and content, its foundation relies on a simple, efficient, and stable economic loop. At the heart of Space Nation’s vision is its flagship Web3 MMORPG, establishing an open and dynamic ecosystem where gamers and AI coexist in a vast, immersive universe. By expanding into multiple games, transmedia storytelling, and other media formats, Space Nation is dedicated to building a metaverse that can host hundreds of millions of users, setting a new benchmark for virtual worlds.

NamaOIK

PeringkatNo.2258

Kapitalisasi Pasar$0.00

Kapitalisasi Pasar Terdilusi Penuh$0.00

Pangsa Pasar%

Vol. Trading/Kap. Pasar (24 Jam)0.14%

Suplai Peredaran313,500,000

Suplai Maks.1,000,000,000

Total Suplai1,000,000,000

Tingkat Peredaran0.3135%

Tanggal Penerbitan--

Harga saat aset pertama kali diterbitkan--

All-Time High0.1858532899761135,2025-03-13

Harga Terendah0.001495576722177216,2026-01-03

Blockchain PublikETH

Sektor

Media Sosial

