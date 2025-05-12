RDAC

Redacted accelerates web3 start-ups across multiple metas and verticals, shaping the next big industry disruptors via a user and data ecosystem, powered by RDAC. The web3 industry currently suffers from a sustainability challenge - With constant meta changes, token values are not sustaining, combined with lack of product use cases and token sinks post TGE losing user attention. To address this industry challenge, united under 1 token, RDAC powers a suite of revenue-generating products that Redacted co-owns and co-develops across verticals - DeFi, AI, Trading, Payments, NFTFi, and more, with combined 1.3M users, 1.1M social reach, $500M volume. Redacted has raised $10M and is backed by Spartan Group, Animoca Brands, Polygon Ventures, and +100 of the top founders and angels in web3.

NamaRDAC

PeringkatNo.2253

Kapitalisasi Pasar$0,00

Kapitalisasi Pasar Terdilusi Penuh$0,00

Pangsa Pasar%

Vol. Trading/Kap. Pasar (24 Jam)0,73%

Suplai Peredaran259 014 335,17912933

Suplai Maks.1 000 000 000

Total Suplai1 000 000 000

Tingkat Peredaran0.259%

Tanggal Penerbitan--

Harga saat aset pertama kali diterbitkan--

All-Time High0.17728796901477833,2025-05-12

Harga Terendah0.002554882616978403,2026-01-07

Blockchain PublikBASE

