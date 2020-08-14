SAND

The Sandbox is a virtual world where players can build, own, and monetize their gaming experiences in the Ethereum blockchain using SAND, the platform’s utility token. As a player, you can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. The Sandbox has secured over 50 partnerships including Atari, Crypto Kitties, and Shaun the Sheep to build a fun, creative “play-to-earn” Gaming platform, owned and made by players. The Sandbox aims to bring blockchain into mainstream gaming, attracting both crypto and non-crypto game enthusiasts by offering the advantages of true-ownership, digital scarcity, monetization capabilities, and interoperability.

NamaSAND

PeringkatNo.132

Kapitalisasi Pasar$0.00

Kapitalisasi Pasar Terdilusi Penuh$0.00

Pangsa Pasar0.0001%

Vol. Trading/Kap. Pasar (24 Jam)1.21%

Suplai Peredaran2,667,289,202.2233224

Suplai Maks.0

Total Suplai3,000,000,000

Tingkat Peredaran%

Tanggal Penerbitan2020-08-14 00:00:00

Harga saat aset pertama kali diterbitkan--

All-Time High8.442061299949462,2021-11-25

Harga Terendah0.02893886,2020-11-04

Blockchain PublikETH

PengantarThe Sandbox is a virtual world where players can build, own, and monetize their gaming experiences in the Ethereum blockchain using SAND, the platform’s utility token. As a player, you can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. The Sandbox has secured over 50 partnerships including Atari, Crypto Kitties, and Shaun the Sheep to build a fun, creative “play-to-earn” Gaming platform, owned and made by players. The Sandbox aims to bring blockchain into mainstream gaming, attracting both crypto and non-crypto game enthusiasts by offering the advantages of true-ownership, digital scarcity, monetization capabilities, and interoperability.

Sektor

Media Sosial

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourcePenafian: Data yang disediakan oleh cmc dan tidak boleh dianggap sebagai saran investasi.

BursaDEX+
Beli KriptoPasarSpotFuturesXAUTTabunganPusat Acara
Lainnya
MEXC adalah cara termudah bagi Anda untuk mengakses kripto. Cobalah bursa mata uang kripto terkemuka di dunia untuk membeli, trading, dan meraih penghasilan kripto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, dan lebih dari 3,000 altcoin.MEXC adalah cara termudah bagi Anda untuk mengakses kripto. Cobalah bursa mata uang kripto terkemuka di dunia untuk membeli, trading, dan meraih penghasilan kripto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, dan lebih dari 3,000 altcoin.
Cari
Favorit
SAND/USDC
Sandbox
----
--
High 24 Jam
--
Low 24 Jam
--
Volume 24 Jam (SAND)
--
Jumlah 24 jam (USDC)
--
Grafik
Info
Buku Order
Market Trade
Buku Order
Market Trade
Buku Order
Market Trade
Market Trade
Spot
Order Terbuka (0)
Riwayat Order
Riwayat Trade
Posisi Terbuka (0)
MEXC adalah cara termudah bagi Anda untuk mengakses kripto. Cobalah bursa mata uang kripto terkemuka di dunia untuk membeli, trading, dan meraih penghasilan kripto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, dan lebih dari 3,000 altcoin.MEXC adalah cara termudah bagi Anda untuk mengakses kripto. Cobalah bursa mata uang kripto terkemuka di dunia untuk membeli, trading, dan meraih penghasilan kripto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, dan lebih dari 3,000 altcoin.
SAND/USDC
--
--
‎--
High 24 Jam
--
Low 24 Jam
--
Volume 24 Jam (SAND)
--
Jumlah 24 jam (USDC)
--
Grafik
Buku Order
Market Trade
Info
Order Terbuka (0)
Riwayat Order
Riwayat Trade
Posisi Terbuka (0)
Loading...