SAND

The Sandbox is a virtual world where players can build, own, and monetize their gaming experiences in the Ethereum blockchain using SAND, the platform’s utility token. As a player, you can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. The Sandbox has secured over 50 partnerships including Atari, Crypto Kitties, and Shaun the Sheep to build a fun, creative “play-to-earn” Gaming platform, owned and made by players. The Sandbox aims to bring blockchain into mainstream gaming, attracting both crypto and non-crypto game enthusiasts by offering the advantages of true-ownership, digital scarcity, monetization capabilities, and interoperability.

NamaSAND

PeringkatNo.132

Kapitalisasi Pasar$0.00

Kapitalisasi Pasar Terdilusi Penuh$0.00

Pangsa Pasar0.0001%

Vol. Trading/Kap. Pasar (24 Jam)1.21%

Suplai Peredaran2,667,289,202.2233224

Suplai Maks.0

Total Suplai3,000,000,000

Tingkat Peredaran%

Tanggal Penerbitan2020-08-14 00:00:00

Harga saat aset pertama kali diterbitkan--

All-Time High8.442061299949462,2021-11-25

Harga Terendah0.02893886,2020-11-04

Blockchain PublikETH

Sektor

Media Sosial

