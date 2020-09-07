ACH

Founded in Singapore in 2018, Alchemy Pay (ACH) is a payment solutions provider that seamlessly connects fiat and crypto economies for global consumers, merchants, developers, and institutions. It provides online and offline merchants with convenient acceptance of both fiat and crypto, enables easy onboarding to blockchain ecosystems, and makes web3 services highly accessible. Today, Alchemy Pay is supported in over 70 countries with 300 payment channels, has touchpoints with more than 2 million merchants through partnerships with industry leaders such as Binance, Shopify, NIUM, and QFPay. Alchemy Pay’s token, ACH, is an ERC20 native to the Ethereum blockchain.

NamaACH

KedudukanNo.259

Modal Pasaran$0.00

Cap Pasaran Dicairkan Sepenuhnya$0.00

Bahagian Pasaran%

Vol Dagangan/Had Pasaran (24J)0.22%

Bekalan Peredaran9,528,771,124.98621

Bekalan Maks10,000,000,000

Jumlah Bekalan9,999,999,999.999989

Kadar Peredaran0.9528%

Tarikh Keluaran2020-09-07 00:00:00

Harga pada mana aset itu mula-mula dikeluarkan--

Tertinggi Sepanjang Zaman0.19750365,2021-08-06

Harga Terendah0.00133775,2021-07-20

Rantaian Blok AwamETH

Sektor

Media Sosial

