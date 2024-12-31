ALE

Project Ailey is the first AI-powered Primary Agent, offering limitless possibilities across gaming, movies, and the metaverse. Ailey is a dynamic, personalized character with her own personality, living in the Aileyverse. Powered by on-device SLM, she provides hyper-personalized services and interacts with users through a human-like presence. The $ALE token drives the Aileyverse ecosystem, enabling item purchases, cosmetic upgrades, NFT transactions, and rewards. Users can customize Ailey’s appearance and participate in events, earning $ALE tokens to enhance engagement and drive ecosystem growth.

NamaALE

KedudukanNo.231

Modal Pasaran$0.00

Cap Pasaran Dicairkan Sepenuhnya$0.00

Bahagian Pasaran%

Vol Dagangan/Had Pasaran (24J)0.12%

Bekalan Peredaran392,916,666.6666667

Bekalan Maks1,000,000,000

Jumlah Bekalan1,000,000,000

Kadar Peredaran0.3929%

Tarikh Keluaran--

Harga pada mana aset itu mula-mula dikeluarkan--

Tertinggi Sepanjang Zaman0.5871473345118612,2025-05-25

Harga Terendah0.10889296506695555,2024-12-31

Rantaian Blok AwamBSC

Sektor

Media Sosial

