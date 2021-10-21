BNC

Bifrost is an scalable, non-custodial decentralized cross-chain liquidity staking specialized parachain (Omnichain LSD Layer1) built on Polkadot, currently supporting liquidity derivatives on over 9+ blockchains. Bifrost's mission is to aggregate staking liquidity from over 80% of PoS consensus chains through cross-chain derivatives, providing standardized cross-chain interest-bearing derivatives for Polkadot relay chain, parachains, and heterogeneous public chains bridged with Polkadot, reducing the user's staking threshold, improving the proportion of multi-chain staking, increasing the underlying returns of ecological applications, and building a StakeFi ecosystem of user, multi-chain, and ecological application tripartite empowerment and positive feedback loop. Bifrost has received several million dollars in financial support from institutions such as NGC, SNZ, DFG, CMS, and grants from the Web3 Foundation, and is also a member of the Substrate Builders Program and Web3 Bootcamp.

NamaBNC

KedudukanNo.1499

Modal Pasaran$0,00

Cap Pasaran Dicairkan Sepenuhnya$0,00

Bahagian Pasaran%

Vol Dagangan/Had Pasaran (24J)2,50%

Bekalan Peredaran47 397 045,74928599

Bekalan Maks80 000 000

Jumlah Bekalan80 000 000

Kadar Peredaran0.5924%

Tarikh Keluaran2021-10-21 00:00:00

Harga pada mana aset itu mula-mula dikeluarkan--

Tertinggi Sepanjang Zaman6.767289497189354,2021-11-04

Harga Terendah0,2021-10-21

Rantaian Blok AwamBNC

