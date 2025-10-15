DGMA

daGama is a decentralized discovery app that rewards users for sharing authentic recommendations of real-world locations. Built at the intersection of blockchain, AI, and community governance, the platform combines transparent on-chain data, DAO-based content moderation, and a personalized recommendation engine to deliver trustworthy location insights. daGama is developing the first Real World Locations (RWL) protocol on Arbitrum, aiming to redefine how people explore and evaluate physical spaces. The project is backed by Inspira Labs, ChainGPT, Unicorn Factory, with strategic support from partners including Arbitrum, Sui, Magic Eden, Bitget, DeXe Network, Kima Network, and 5ire.

KedudukanNo.1441

Modal Pasaran$0.00

Cap Pasaran Dicairkan Sepenuhnya$0.00

Bahagian Pasaran%

Vol Dagangan/Had Pasaran (24J)0.53%

Bekalan Peredaran71,082,983.1190188

Bekalan Maks700,000,000

Jumlah Bekalan700,000,000

Kadar Peredaran0.1015%

Tarikh Keluaran--

Harga pada mana aset itu mula-mula dikeluarkan--

Tertinggi Sepanjang Zaman0.16627707699070043,2025-10-15

Harga Terendah0.03296288630657138,2026-01-05

Rantaian Blok AwamETH

daGama is a decentralized discovery app that rewards users for sharing authentic recommendations of real-world locations. Built at the intersection of blockchain, AI, and community governance, the platform combines transparent on-chain data, DAO-based content moderation, and a personalized recommendation engine to deliver trustworthy location insights. daGama is developing the first Real World Locations (RWL) protocol on Arbitrum, aiming to redefine how people explore and evaluate physical spaces. The project is backed by Inspira Labs, ChainGPT, Unicorn Factory, with strategic support from partners including Arbitrum, Sui, Magic Eden, Bitget, DeXe Network, Kima Network, and 5ire.

DGMA/USDT
daGama
24j Tinggi
24j Rendah
Volum 24j (DGMA)
Jumlah 24j (USDT)
DGMA/USDT
24j Tinggi
24j Rendah
Volum 24j (DGMA)
Jumlah 24j (USDT)
