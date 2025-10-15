DGMA
daGama is a decentralized discovery app that rewards users for sharing authentic recommendations of real-world locations. Built at the intersection of blockchain, AI, and community governance, the platform combines transparent on-chain data, DAO-based content moderation, and a personalized recommendation engine to deliver trustworthy location insights. daGama is developing the first Real World Locations (RWL) protocol on Arbitrum, aiming to redefine how people explore and evaluate physical spaces. The project is backed by Inspira Labs, ChainGPT, Unicorn Factory, with strategic support from partners including Arbitrum, Sui, Magic Eden, Bitget, DeXe Network, Kima Network, and 5ire.
NamaDGMA
KedudukanNo.1441
Modal Pasaran$0.00
Cap Pasaran Dicairkan Sepenuhnya$0.00
Bahagian Pasaran%
Vol Dagangan/Had Pasaran (24J)0.53%
Bekalan Peredaran71,082,983.1190188
Bekalan Maks700,000,000
Jumlah Bekalan700,000,000
Kadar Peredaran0.1015%
Tarikh Keluaran--
Harga pada mana aset itu mula-mula dikeluarkan--
Tertinggi Sepanjang Zaman0.16627707699070043,2025-10-15
Harga Terendah0.03296288630657138,2026-01-05
Rantaian Blok AwamETH
PengenalandaGama is a decentralized discovery app that rewards users for sharing authentic recommendations of real-world locations. Built at the intersection of blockchain, AI, and community governance, the platform combines transparent on-chain data, DAO-based content moderation, and a personalized recommendation engine to deliver trustworthy location insights. daGama is developing the first Real World Locations (RWL) protocol on Arbitrum, aiming to redefine how people explore and evaluate physical spaces. The project is backed by Inspira Labs, ChainGPT, Unicorn Factory, with strategic support from partners including Arbitrum, Sui, Magic Eden, Bitget, DeXe Network, Kima Network, and 5ire.
Sektor
Media Sosial
etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourcePenafian: Data yang diberikan oleh cmc dan tidak boleh dianggap sebagai nasihat pelaburan.