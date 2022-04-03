FRAX

FRAX is the native token of the Fraxtal Layer 1 blockchain, serving as the primary gas token and base asset across the network. It was previously known as FXS (Frax Share) but was rebranded following the North Star upgrade. This transition marked a shift in function, positioning FRAX not as a governance token, but as a fixed-supply, commodity-like asset used to secure and operate the Fraxtal blockchain. FRAX is used to pay gas fees, support validator operations, and act as the monetary foundation of the Fraxtal ecosystem. The token follows a predetermined emission schedule that cannot be altered, emphasizing its role as a stable and predictable asset for network utility. While other DeFi protocols may choose to use FRAX in staking or governance models, the token itself does not carry governance rights within the core protocol. Unlike earlier versions of the Frax ecosystem, which were based on Ethereum and featured a fractional-algorithmic stablecoin, the current FRAX token exists natively on the Fraxtal blockchain. Wrapped or bridged versions may exist for cross-chain compatibility, but the core issuance and utility remain on Fraxtal. Originally launched in 2020, the broader Frax project introduced a hybrid stablecoin model, combining algorithmic mechanics with collateralization. With its evolution into the Fraxtal network, FRAX now plays a dual role—continuing to serve as a decentralized asset within DeFi while also powering a standalone Layer 1 chain.

NamaFRAX

KedudukanNo.332

Modal Pasaran$0.00

Cap Pasaran Dicairkan Sepenuhnya$0.00

Bahagian Pasaran%

Vol Dagangan/Had Pasaran (24J)17.61%

Bekalan Peredaran88,234,665.2762706

Bekalan Maks99,681,495.59113361

Jumlah Bekalan99,681,495.59113361

Kadar Peredaran0.8851%

Tarikh Keluaran--

Harga pada mana aset itu mula-mula dikeluarkan--

Tertinggi Sepanjang Zaman42.67301505828751,2022-04-03

Harga Terendah0.5272702051633938,2025-10-10

Rantaian Blok AwamFRAX

PengenalanFRAX is the native token of the Fraxtal Layer 1 blockchain, serving as the primary gas token and base asset across the network. It was previously known as FXS (Frax Share) but was rebranded following the North Star upgrade. This transition marked a shift in function, positioning FRAX not as a governance token, but as a fixed-supply, commodity-like asset used to secure and operate the Fraxtal blockchain. FRAX is used to pay gas fees, support validator operations, and act as the monetary foundation of the Fraxtal ecosystem. The token follows a predetermined emission schedule that cannot be altered, emphasizing its role as a stable and predictable asset for network utility. While other DeFi protocols may choose to use FRAX in staking or governance models, the token itself does not carry governance rights within the core protocol. Unlike earlier versions of the Frax ecosystem, which were based on Ethereum and featured a fractional-algorithmic stablecoin, the current FRAX token exists natively on the Fraxtal blockchain. Wrapped or bridged versions may exist for cross-chain compatibility, but the core issuance and utility remain on Fraxtal. Originally launched in 2020, the broader Frax project introduced a hybrid stablecoin model, combining algorithmic mechanics with collateralization. With its evolution into the Fraxtal network, FRAX now plays a dual role—continuing to serve as a decentralized asset within DeFi while also powering a standalone Layer 1 chain.

Sektor

Media Sosial

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourcePenafian: Data yang diberikan oleh dan tidak boleh dianggap sebagai nasihat pelaburan.