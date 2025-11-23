KO
Kyuzo’s Friends is an officially licensed AI-driven social game built by KeyOrigin platform and currently the #1 game project on the Sui blockchain. It also operates on LINE Mini App, bringing Web2 users seamlessly into Web3 through light social gameplay, dice mechanics, and collectible cards. All in-game assets can be transparently owned and traded on-chain.
Key Origin is a global IP platform offering official licensing, co-development, AI creator tools, and digital asset trading. Kyuzo’s Friends serves as its flagship product, with more licensed worlds and interoperable IP ecosystems planned for expansion.
The team recently closed an $11M funding round, backed by DeAgentAI, Stratified Capital, Chain Capital, KnightFury, X Wave, and LBank Labs, accelerating global growth and ecosystem development.
NamaKO
KedudukanNo.1144
Modal Pasaran$0.00
Cap Pasaran Dicairkan Sepenuhnya$0.00
Bahagian Pasaran%
Vol Dagangan/Had Pasaran (24J)0.50%
Bekalan Peredaran217,500,000
Bekalan Maks1,000,000,000
Jumlah Bekalan1,000,000,000
Kadar Peredaran0.2175%
Tarikh Keluaran--
Harga pada mana aset itu mula-mula dikeluarkan--
Tertinggi Sepanjang Zaman0.06471490285945387,2025-11-23
Harga Terendah0.0071199147249752,2025-12-20
Rantaian Blok AwamBSC
PengenalanKyuzo’s Friends is an officially licensed AI-driven social game built by KeyOrigin platform and currently the #1 game project on the Sui blockchain. It also operates on LINE Mini App, bringing Web2 users seamlessly into Web3 through light social gameplay, dice mechanics, and collectible cards. All in-game assets can be transparently owned and traded on-chain.
Key Origin is a global IP platform offering official licensing, co-development, AI creator tools, and digital asset trading. Kyuzo’s Friends serves as its flagship product, with more licensed worlds and interoperable IP ecosystems planned for expansion.
The team recently closed an $11M funding round, backed by DeAgentAI, Stratified Capital, Chain Capital, KnightFury, X Wave, and LBank Labs, accelerating global growth and ecosystem development.
Sektor
Media Sosial
etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourcePenafian: Data yang diberikan oleh cmc dan tidak boleh dianggap sebagai nasihat pelaburan.