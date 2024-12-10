PEAQ
peaq is leading a global infrastructure revolution, empowering people to own and earn from the physical infrastructure they use, such as mobility, energy, and connectivity. peaq is a layer-1 blockchain designed to be the go-to backbone for the Machine Economy, now known as DePIN. It is home to more than 50 applications in 21 industries and to the 2,000,000+ devices, vehicles, machines, and robots (Machine RWAs) that run on them. peaq serves as permissionless, borderless digital infrastructure for increasingly intelligent machines to serve all of humanity – the 100%, not just the 1% – democratizing abundance in the Age of AI and job automation.
NamaPEAQ
KedudukanNo.296
Modal Pasaran$0.00
Cap Pasaran Dicairkan Sepenuhnya$0.00
Bahagian Pasaran%
Vol Dagangan/Had Pasaran (24J)1.01%
Bekalan Peredaran1,300,332,910.7999384
Bekalan Maks0
Jumlah Bekalan4,324,120,634.603484
Kadar Peredaran%
Tarikh Keluaran--
Harga pada mana aset itu mula-mula dikeluarkan--
Tertinggi Sepanjang Zaman0.7533827025580973,2024-12-10
Harga Terendah0.05784783537206197,2025-08-02
Rantaian Blok AwamPEAQEVM
Sektor
Media Sosial
