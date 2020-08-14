SAND
The Sandbox is a virtual world where players can build, own, and monetize their gaming experiences in the Ethereum blockchain using SAND, the platform’s utility token. As a player, you can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. The Sandbox has secured over 50 partnerships including Atari, Crypto Kitties, and Shaun the Sheep to build a fun, creative “play-to-earn” Gaming platform, owned and made by players. The Sandbox aims to bring blockchain into mainstream gaming, attracting both crypto and non-crypto game enthusiasts by offering the advantages of true-ownership, digital scarcity, monetization capabilities, and interoperability.
NamaSAND
KedudukanNo.102
Modal Pasaran$0.00
Cap Pasaran Dicairkan Sepenuhnya$0.00
Bahagian Pasaran0.0001%
Vol Dagangan/Had Pasaran (24J)1.83%
Bekalan Peredaran2,613,289,192.2233224
Bekalan Maks0
Jumlah Bekalan3,000,000,000
Kadar Peredaran%
Tarikh Keluaran2020-08-14 00:00:00
Harga pada mana aset itu mula-mula dikeluarkan--
Tertinggi Sepanjang Zaman8.442061299949462,2021-11-25
Harga Terendah0.02893886,2020-11-04
Rantaian Blok AwamETH
Sektor
Media Sosial
