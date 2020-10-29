WOO

Wootrade is incubated by the top quantitative fund Kronos Research, which aims to solve the pain points of the diversified liquidity of the cryptocurrency market, and provides sufficient trading depth for users such as exchanges, wallets, and trading institutions with zero fees. At present, Wootrade products have been in operation for nearly one year and have been upgraded to version 2.0. There are more than 10 exchanges and trading institutions connected, including Gate.io, hoo.com, MXC, Oneboat Capital, Genesis Block, etc. A total of over 65,000 end users have used its trading depth through the exchanges cooperating with Wootrade.

NamaWOO

KedudukanNo.325

Modal Pasaran$0.00

Cap Pasaran Dicairkan Sepenuhnya$0.00

Bahagian Pasaran%

Vol Dagangan/Had Pasaran (24J)0.38%

Bekalan Peredaran1,905,073,374.9218955

Bekalan Maks2,205,073,607.037396

Jumlah Bekalan2,205,073,374.9218955

Kadar Peredaran0.8639%

Tarikh Keluaran2020-10-29 00:00:00

Harga pada mana aset itu mula-mula dikeluarkan0.02 USDT

Tertinggi Sepanjang Zaman2.480697056195773,2021-11-16

Harga Terendah0,2020-10-29

Rantaian Blok AwamETH

