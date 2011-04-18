XRP

Ripple is the base currency of the Ripple network, which can be circulated throughout the ripple network. It has a total supply of 100 billion, and is gradually decreasing as the number of transactions increases. Ripple's operating company is Ripple Labs (formerly OpenCoin). Ripple currency is the only common currency in the ripple system. It is different from other currencies in the system. For example, CNY and USD cannot be cashed out across gateways. In other words, the CNY issued by the A gateway can only be cashed out at the A gateway, not the B gateway. Otherwise, you have to convert it into CNY of B gateway via pending-order of ripple system. However, Ripple has no such restrictions at all. It is universal in the ripple system. Ripple (XRP), same as Bitcoin, is a digital currency based on math and cryptography. But what different from the no-real-use Bitcoin is that XRP plays the role of connection and boasts security guarantee function in the Ripple system. Security-guarantee is indispensable, which requires that the gateway participating in this protocol must hold a small amount of XRP.

NamaXRP

KedudukanNo.4

Modal Pasaran$0.00

Cap Pasaran Dicairkan Sepenuhnya$0.00

Bahagian Pasaran0.0443%

Vol Dagangan/Had Pasaran (24J)5.23%

Bekalan Peredaran59,826,504,399

Bekalan Maks100,000,000,000

Jumlah Bekalan99,985,796,373

Kadar Peredaran0.5982%

Tarikh Keluaran2011-04-18 00:00:00

Harga pada mana aset itu mula-mula dikeluarkan0.005874 USDT

Tertinggi Sepanjang Zaman3.841939926147461,2018-01-04

Harga Terendah0.002802350092679262,2014-07-07

Rantaian Blok AwamXRP

