BSPT

Blocksport to launch a NFT platform to bring clubs, fans and sponsors closer together. The state-of-the-art NFT platform provides features like NFT and fan token issuance, auction, bidding as well as NFT mining. Blocksport aims to build a sports ecology for Sports enthusiasts that integrates games, sports NFTs, and fan community management. NFTs Blocksport launches the unique NFTs of sports assets such as Collectible Cards, Memorabilia, Video, Picture, Merchandise, Skins, which can be permanently collected by fans. Fan Token Offering Blocksport cooperates with world-renowned clubs to issue fan tokens for these cooperative clubs. Fans holding fan tokens can participate and influence club-related important decision. Staking The Blocksport NFT platform integrates BSPT, star card NFT and fan tokens into DeFi games, and enhances fans interaction through the «play and earn» mode.

Kripto AdıBSPT

SıralamaNo.5267

Piyasa Değeri$0.00

Tamamen Seyreltilmiş Değer$0.00

Pazar Payı%

İşlem Hacmi/Piyasa Değeri (24 Sa)0.00%

Dolaşımdaki Arz0

Maksimum Arz1,000,000,000

Toplam Arz1,000,000,000

Dolaşım Oranı0%

Arz Tarihi2022-02-17 00:00:00

Varlığın ilk arz edildiği fiyat0.05 USDT

Tüm Zamanların En Yükseği0.13911373768667282,2022-02-18

En Düşük Fiyat0.000029564578177158,2025-06-09

Herkese Açık Blok ZinciriETH

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceYasal Uyarı: Veriler cmc tarafından sağlanmıştır ve yatırım tavsiyesi olarak değerlendirilmemelidir.