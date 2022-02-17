BSPT

Blocksport to launch a NFT platform to bring clubs, fans and sponsors closer together. The state-of-the-art NFT platform provides features like NFT and fan token issuance, auction, bidding as well as NFT mining. Blocksport aims to build a sports ecology for Sports enthusiasts that integrates games, sports NFTs, and fan community management. NFTs Blocksport launches the unique NFTs of sports assets such as Collectible Cards, Memorabilia, Video, Picture, Merchandise, Skins, which can be permanently collected by fans. Fan Token Offering Blocksport cooperates with world-renowned clubs to issue fan tokens for these cooperative clubs. Fans holding fan tokens can participate and influence club-related important decision. Staking The Blocksport NFT platform integrates BSPT, star card NFT and fan tokens into DeFi games, and enhances fans interaction through the «play and earn» mode.

Kripto AdıBSPT

SıralamaNo.5267

Piyasa Değeri$0.00

Tamamen Seyreltilmiş Değer$0.00

Pazar Payı%

İşlem Hacmi/Piyasa Değeri (24 Sa)0.00%

Dolaşımdaki Arz0

Maksimum Arz1,000,000,000

Toplam Arz1,000,000,000

Dolaşım Oranı0%

Arz Tarihi2022-02-17 00:00:00

Varlığın ilk arz edildiği fiyat0.05 USDT

Tüm Zamanların En Yükseği0.13911373768667282,2022-02-18

En Düşük Fiyat0.000029564578177158,2025-06-09

Herkese Açık Blok ZinciriETH

HakkındaBlocksport to launch a NFT platform to bring clubs, fans and sponsors closer together. The state-of-the-art NFT platform provides features like NFT and fan token issuance, auction, bidding as well as NFT mining. Blocksport aims to build a sports ecology for Sports enthusiasts that integrates games, sports NFTs, and fan community management. NFTs Blocksport launches the unique NFTs of sports assets such as Collectible Cards, Memorabilia, Video, Picture, Merchandise, Skins, which can be permanently collected by fans. Fan Token Offering Blocksport cooperates with world-renowned clubs to issue fan tokens for these cooperative clubs. Fans holding fan tokens can participate and influence club-related important decision. Staking The Blocksport NFT platform integrates BSPT, star card NFT and fan tokens into DeFi games, and enhances fans interaction through the «play and earn» mode.

Sektör

Sosyal Medya

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceYasal Uyarı: Veriler cmc tarafından sağlanmıştır ve yatırım tavsiyesi olarak değerlendirilmemelidir.

BorsaDEX+
Kripto AlPiyasalarSpotVadeli İşlemler500XBirikimEtkinlikler
Daha Fazla
ELIZAOS Etkinliği2000g
MEXC, kriptoya giden en kolay yoldur. Kripto satın almak, işlem yapmak ve kazanmak için dünyanın önde gelen kripto para borsasını keşfedin. Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH ve 3.000'den fazla altcoin ile alım satım yapın.MEXC, kriptoya giden en kolay yoldur. Kripto satın almak, işlem yapmak ve kazanmak için dünyanın önde gelen kripto para borsasını keşfedin. Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH ve 3.000'den fazla altcoin ile alım satım yapın.
Ara
Favoriler
BSPT/USDT
Blocksport
----
--
24 sa En Yüksek
--
24 sa En Düşük
--
24 sa Hacim (BSPT)
--
24 sa Hacim (USDT)
--
Grafik
Bilgiler
Emir Defteri
Piyasa İşlemleri
Emir Defteri
Piyasa İşlemleri
Emir Defteri
Piyasa İşlemleri
Piyasa İşlemleri
Spot
Açık Emirler (0)
Emir Geçmişi
İşlem Geçmişi
Varlıklar (0)
MEXC, kriptoya giden en kolay yoldur. Kripto satın almak, işlem yapmak ve kazanmak için dünyanın önde gelen kripto para borsasını keşfedin. Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH ve 3.000'den fazla altcoin ile alım satım yapın.MEXC, kriptoya giden en kolay yoldur. Kripto satın almak, işlem yapmak ve kazanmak için dünyanın önde gelen kripto para borsasını keşfedin. Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH ve 3.000'den fazla altcoin ile alım satım yapın.
BSPT/USDT
--
--
‎--
24 sa En Yüksek
--
24 sa En Düşük
--
24 sa Hacim (BSPT)
--
24 sa Hacim (USDT)
--
Grafik
Emir Defteri
Piyasa İşlemleri
Bilgiler
Açık Emirler (0)
Emir Geçmişi
İşlem Geçmişi
Varlıklar (0)
Loading...