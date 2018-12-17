CRO
Crypto.com was founded in 2016 with the goal of accelerating the world’s transition to cryptocurrency. Key products include: the Crypto.com Wallet & Card App, a place to buy, sell, and pay with crypto, the MCO Visa Card, a metal card with no annual fees, and the Crypto.com Chain, which reportedly enables users to pay and be paid in crypto, anywhere, for free. Crypto.com is headquartered in Hong Kong with a team size of 120+. For more information, please visit: www.crypto.com
Kripto AdıCRO
SıralamaNo.26
Piyasa Değeri$0.00
Tamamen Seyreltilmiş Değer$0.00
Pazar Payı0.0013%
İşlem Hacmi/Piyasa Değeri (24 Sa)0.06%
Dolaşımdaki Arz37,321,080,340.09378
Maksimum Arz100,000,000,000
Toplam Arz98,187,747,627.35211
Dolaşım Oranı0.3732%
Arz Tarihi--
Varlığın ilk arz edildiği fiyat--
Tüm Zamanların En Yükseği0.9698063798210235,2021-11-24
En Düşük Fiyat0.0114866815226,2018-12-17
Herkese Açık Blok ZinciriETH
HakkındaCrypto.com was founded in 2016 with the goal of accelerating the world’s transition to cryptocurrency. Key products include: the Crypto.com Wallet & Card App, a place to buy, sell, and pay with crypto, the MCO Visa Card, a metal card with no annual fees, and the Crypto.com Chain, which reportedly enables users to pay and be paid in crypto, anywhere, for free. Crypto.com is headquartered in Hong Kong with a team size of 120+. For more information, please visit: www.crypto.com
Sektör
Sosyal Medya
etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceYasal Uyarı: Veriler cmc tarafından sağlanmıştır ve yatırım tavsiyesi olarak değerlendirilmemelidir.