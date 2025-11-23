KO
Kyuzo’s Friends is an officially licensed AI-driven social game built by KeyOrigin platform and currently the #1 game project on the Sui blockchain. It also operates on LINE Mini App, bringing Web2 users seamlessly into Web3 through light social gameplay, dice mechanics, and collectible cards. All in-game assets can be transparently owned and traded on-chain.
Key Origin is a global IP platform offering official licensing, co-development, AI creator tools, and digital asset trading. Kyuzo’s Friends serves as its flagship product, with more licensed worlds and interoperable IP ecosystems planned for expansion.
The team recently closed an $11M funding round, backed by DeAgentAI, Stratified Capital, Chain Capital, KnightFury, X Wave, and LBank Labs, accelerating global growth and ecosystem development.
Kripto AdıKO
SıralamaNo.1108
Piyasa Değeri$0,00
Tamamen Seyreltilmiş Değer$0,00
Pazar Payı%
İşlem Hacmi/Piyasa Değeri (24 Sa)1,11%
Dolaşımdaki Arz217.500.000
Maksimum Arz1.000.000.000
Toplam Arz1.000.000.000
Dolaşım Oranı0.2175%
Arz Tarihi--
Varlığın ilk arz edildiği fiyat--
Tüm Zamanların En Yükseği0.06471490285945387,2025-11-23
En Düşük Fiyat0.0071199147249752,2025-12-20
Herkese Açık Blok ZinciriBSC
Sektör
Sosyal Medya
