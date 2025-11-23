KO

Kyuzo’s Friends is an officially licensed AI-driven social game built by KeyOrigin platform and currently the #1 game project on the Sui blockchain. It also operates on LINE Mini App, bringing Web2 users seamlessly into Web3 through light social gameplay, dice mechanics, and collectible cards. All in-game assets can be transparently owned and traded on-chain. Key Origin is a global IP platform offering official licensing, co-development, AI creator tools, and digital asset trading. Kyuzo’s Friends serves as its flagship product, with more licensed worlds and interoperable IP ecosystems planned for expansion. The team recently closed an $11M funding round, backed by DeAgentAI, Stratified Capital, Chain Capital, KnightFury, X Wave, and LBank Labs, accelerating global growth and ecosystem development.

Kripto AdıKO

SıralamaNo.1108

Piyasa Değeri$0,00

Tamamen Seyreltilmiş Değer$0,00

Pazar Payı%

İşlem Hacmi/Piyasa Değeri (24 Sa)1,11%

Dolaşımdaki Arz217.500.000

Maksimum Arz1.000.000.000

Toplam Arz1.000.000.000

Dolaşım Oranı0.2175%

Arz Tarihi--

Varlığın ilk arz edildiği fiyat--

Tüm Zamanların En Yükseği0.06471490285945387,2025-11-23

En Düşük Fiyat0.0071199147249752,2025-12-20

Herkese Açık Blok ZinciriBSC

Sektör

Sosyal Medya

