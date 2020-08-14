SAND

The Sandbox is a virtual world where players can build, own, and monetize their gaming experiences in the Ethereum blockchain using SAND, the platform’s utility token. As a player, you can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. The Sandbox has secured over 50 partnerships including Atari, Crypto Kitties, and Shaun the Sheep to build a fun, creative “play-to-earn” Gaming platform, owned and made by players. The Sandbox aims to bring blockchain into mainstream gaming, attracting both crypto and non-crypto game enthusiasts by offering the advantages of true-ownership, digital scarcity, monetization capabilities, and interoperability.

Kripto AdıSAND

SıralamaNo.112

Piyasa Değeri$0.00

Tamamen Seyreltilmiş Değer$0.00

Pazar Payı0.0001%

İşlem Hacmi/Piyasa Değeri (24 Sa)1.49%

Dolaşımdaki Arz2,613,289,192.2233224

Maksimum Arz0

Toplam Arz3,000,000,000

Dolaşım Oranı%

Arz Tarihi2020-08-14 00:00:00

Varlığın ilk arz edildiği fiyat--

Tüm Zamanların En Yükseği8.442061299949462,2021-11-25

En Düşük Fiyat0.02893886,2020-11-04

Herkese Açık Blok ZinciriETH

HakkındaThe Sandbox is a virtual world where players can build, own, and monetize their gaming experiences in the Ethereum blockchain using SAND, the platform’s utility token. As a player, you can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. The Sandbox has secured over 50 partnerships including Atari, Crypto Kitties, and Shaun the Sheep to build a fun, creative “play-to-earn” Gaming platform, owned and made by players. The Sandbox aims to bring blockchain into mainstream gaming, attracting both crypto and non-crypto game enthusiasts by offering the advantages of true-ownership, digital scarcity, monetization capabilities, and interoperability.

Sektör

Sosyal Medya

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceYasal Uyarı: Veriler cmc tarafından sağlanmıştır ve yatırım tavsiyesi olarak değerlendirilmemelidir.

BorsaDEX+
Kripto AlPiyasalarSpotVadeli İşlemler500XBirikimEtkinlikler
Daha Fazla
ELIZAOS Etkinliği2000g
MEXC, kriptoya giden en kolay yoldur. Kripto satın almak, işlem yapmak ve kazanmak için dünyanın önde gelen kripto para borsasını keşfedin. Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH ve 3.000'den fazla altcoin ile alım satım yapın.MEXC, kriptoya giden en kolay yoldur. Kripto satın almak, işlem yapmak ve kazanmak için dünyanın önde gelen kripto para borsasını keşfedin. Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH ve 3.000'den fazla altcoin ile alım satım yapın.
Ara
Favoriler
SAND/USDT
Sandbox
----
--
24 sa En Yüksek
--
24 sa En Düşük
--
24 sa Hacim (SAND)
--
24 sa Hacim (USDT)
--
Grafik
Bilgiler
Emir Defteri
Piyasa İşlemleri
Emir Defteri
Piyasa İşlemleri
Emir Defteri
Piyasa İşlemleri
Piyasa İşlemleri
Spot
Açık Emirler (0)
Emir Geçmişi
İşlem Geçmişi
Varlıklar (0)
MEXC, kriptoya giden en kolay yoldur. Kripto satın almak, işlem yapmak ve kazanmak için dünyanın önde gelen kripto para borsasını keşfedin. Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH ve 3.000'den fazla altcoin ile alım satım yapın.MEXC, kriptoya giden en kolay yoldur. Kripto satın almak, işlem yapmak ve kazanmak için dünyanın önde gelen kripto para borsasını keşfedin. Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH ve 3.000'den fazla altcoin ile alım satım yapın.
SAND/USDT
--
--
‎--
24 sa En Yüksek
--
24 sa En Düşük
--
24 sa Hacim (SAND)
--
24 sa Hacim (USDT)
--
Grafik
Emir Defteri
Piyasa İşlemleri
Bilgiler
Açık Emirler (0)
Emir Geçmişi
İşlem Geçmişi
Varlıklar (0)
Loading...