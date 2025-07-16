Ethereum Pectra Upgrade: Opening a New Era for Gas Fee Payments and New Opportunities for Validator Rights

As a pioneer in blockchain technology, Ethereum has consistently advanced through technical innovations and optimizations to meet growing market demands and enhance user experience. Recently, the Ethereum core development team announced the upcoming Pectra upgrade. This significant update will unfold in at least two phases, with the first expected around February 2025. This article will delve into the key aspects of the Pectra upgrade, focusing on the transformation of gas fee payments and the improvement of validator rights.





The Pectra upgrade aims to significantly enhance Ethereum network efficiency and user experience by introducing several Ethereum Improvement Proposals (EIPs). This upgrade specifically focuses on the gas fee payment mechanism and validator rights and is expected to have a profound impact on the entire ecosystem.





Currently, users on Ethereum and its Layer 2 networks (such as Base, Arbitrum, and Optimism) must pay gas fees using ETH for transactions. While this requirement ensures the stability of the Ethereum network, it somewhat limits user flexibility. With the Pectra upgrade, the introduction of EIP-7702 will revolutionize this by allowing users to pay gas fees using other cryptocurrencies.





Benefits of implementing EIP-7702 include:

Increased flexibility: Users can select the most suitable tokens to pay gas fees based on market conditions, which not only enhances the flexibility of transactions but also allows users to better manage their funds.

Promoting token ecosystem growth: With the inclusion of different tokens, the gas fee payment mechanism will become more diverse, promoting the use of various cryptocurrencies within the Ethereum ecosystem and boosting market activity.

Lower transaction costs: Users will no longer need to purchase ETH in advance for each transaction, a change that is expected to significantly reduce transaction costs and thereby attract more users to participate in the Ethereum network.





In addition to changes in gas fee payment methods, the Pectra upgrade will also introduce significant improvements to the rights of Ethereum validators. Currently, stakers can only earn rewards on the first 32 ETH staked, with any amount beyond that not generating rewards or voting power. EIP-7251 will change this, allowing stakers to earn rewards on the excess ETH they stake. This improvement is expected to greatly incentivize users to stake more ETH, driving increased capital inflows.





The benefits of EIP-7251 include:

Encouraging staking: Higher staking rewards will attract users to stake more ETH, thereby enhancing the network's security and reliability.

Optimizing network performance: More validators will increase network bandwidth utilization, reduce resource wastage, and improve transaction processing speed.

Decentralizing power: By enhancing the reward mechanism for staking, more users will be encouraged to participate, leading to broader network involvement and reducing the risk of centralization.





The initial version of Pectra also includes two other key proposals, EIP-6110 and EIP-7002, both aiming to achieve fully automated and permissionless ETH staking pools.





EIP-6110

EIP-6110 proposes the introduction of fully automated staking pools, allowing users to participate in staking without the need for complex operations. This automated process will lower the barrier to entry, enabling more users to join easily.





EIP-7002

EIP-7002 will further simplify the staking process, enabling users to manage their staked assets without the need for complex procedures. Users can enjoy the benefits of staking through simple operations, significantly enhancing the overall user experience.





While the first part of Pectra will be released in February 2025, the remaining portions may take until 2026 to roll out. This implies that the Ethereum community will face a period of adjustment, during which both developers and users will need to gain a deep understanding of and apply the new mechanisms.





Challenges in technical implementation: During the process of implementing these proposals, the development team must overcome technical difficulties to ensure the smooth execution of the upgrade.

User education: The new payment and staking systems will require users to relearn processes. Developers and the community must invest in education and promotion to help users transition smoothly.

Market adaptation: The changes in gas fee payment methods will impact other cryptocurrencies on the market. Coordinating relationships between different tokens will be crucial for future growth.

3.Conclusion The Pectra upgrade is a crucial technical innovation for Ethereum, offering users more flexible gas fee payment methods and more attractive staking rewards. These changes will not only foster further development within the Ethereum ecosystem but also provide users with a superior experience. As technology continues to evolve, Ethereum will become more efficient, secure, and diversified. For both developers and users, embracing this opportunity will be key to gaining an edge in the future blockchain landscape.

Through Pectra's implementation, Ethereum will not only maintain its technological leadership but also attract more users and developers, collectively driving the future of blockchain. This series of updates and improvements will help Ethereum continue to advance in the highly competitive market, becoming an even more reliable decentralized platform. MEXC , as a leading exchange, will closely follow Ethereum's developments, striving to offer users superior services. From token listing speed to trading experience, MEXC remains at the forefront of the industry. Upholding the "Users First" principle, MEXC continues to optimize platform functions and services, aiming to build an efficient, secure, and comprehensive cryptocurrency trading ecosystem that helps users seize market opportunities with ease.

Disclaimer: This information does not provide advice on investment, taxation, legal, financial, accounting, consultation, or any other related services, nor does it constitute advice to purchase, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides information for reference purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. The platform is not responsible for users' investment decisions.



