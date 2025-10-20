How to Participate in the MEXC Airdrop+ Lucky Draw Event





By participating in Airdrop+ events on MEXC, users have the opportunity to earn free tokens and Futures bonuses. Airdrop+ tasks typically consist of several components, including deposits, Spot trading, Futures trading, and referrals. Recently, MEXC has upgraded the Airdrop+ event, introducing a Lucky Draw mechanism that provides users with even more opportunities to earn rewards.









Before joining Airdrop+ events, users must first complete Advanced KYC verification on MEXC.













2.1 Access the Event Page





Events tab in the top navigation bar. From the dropdown menu, select Airdrop+ to enter the events page. After logging in to the MEXC official website , click thetab in the top navigation bar. From the dropdown menu, selectto enter the events page.













2.2 Select a Project and Register to Join





Under the Ongoing tab, browse the newly listed project events currently available for participation. Select a project that interests you and click Join Now.





Note: Each project may have different rules and task requirements. Please refer to the details displayed on the event page for the most accurate information.









After entering the event details page, click the Register to Join button to join the event. Please note that you can only participate in one Airdrop+ event at a time. Once you have made your selection, click Yes on the Registration Confirmation pop-up window to complete your registration.









2.3 Complete Tasks to Earn Lucky Draw Chances





After successfully registering, you can earn Lucky Draw chances by completing the following three types of tasks:

Advanced Tasks: Complete Spot or Futures trades for the specified tokens. Once the required trading volume is reached, you will receive the corresponding number of Lucky Draw chances. The higher your trading volume, the more chances you can earn.

Achievement Tasks: After completing 10 Lucky Draws, you will unlock Achievement Tasks, with the opportunity to receive up to 1,000 USDT in Futures bonuses.

New User Tasks: Designed specifically for new users. By completing the required deposit thresholds or reaching the specified Spot trading and Futures trading volumes for designated tokens, you can earn additional Lucky Draw chances.





You can participate in multiple task types simultaneously. The more tasks you complete, the more Lucky Draws you accumulate, increasing your overall chances of winning rewards.









2.4 Use Your Lucky Draw Chances





After earning Lucky Draw chances by completing tasks, you can choose Draw 1 Time to perform a single draw, or select Draw All to use all available chances at once. The main rewards consist of Futures bonuses.





Notes:

1) Rewards are given on a first-come, first-served basis until all are claimed.

1) Unused Lucky Draw chances will automatically expire at the end of the event and cannot be carried over to future events.









