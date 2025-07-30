Introduction to MEXC Futures Events





MEXC offers a wide variety of futures events for both new and existing users, catering to the diverse trading needs of different investors. This article will provide a brief introduction for the current futures events on MEXC to help you better understand what they are all about.





You can find these events on the MEXC official website homepage under the Events → Futures tab.













New User Exclusive and Advanced Tasks. The New User Exclusive tasks have lower entry requirements, making the rewards easier to obtain. For the Advanced Tasks, rewards are given after completing a specified cumulative trading volume. The 10,000 USDT Futures bonus campaign is divided into two parts:and. The New User Exclusive tasks have lower entry requirements, making the rewards easier to obtain. For the Advanced Tasks, rewards are given after completing a specified cumulative trading volume.













The 0-Fee Trader's Fest is a major event launched by the MEXC platform, offering 0 trading fees on hundreds of popular token pairs. No registration required. Users trading eligible pairs will enjoy 0% Maker and Taker fees automatically.





Note:

1) During the event, other fee discount promotions will not apply to the eligible trading pairs listed above.

2) The trading volume of these Futures pairs during the event will not be counted toward other Futures-related events, such as Get $10,000, Futures M-Day, Super X-Game, Futures Leaderboard, Futures Hotspot, etc.













M-Day is a special futures event on MEXC where users who trade USDT-M or Coin-M futures can participate in a lucky draw for a chance to win futures bonus rewards. Futures bonuses can be used as margin, and any profits generated from them can be withdrawn.





Reach a trading volume of 45,000 USDT to earn 1 Wonder Chest. The more you trade, the more boxes you get, and the higher your chance of digging up gems. For detailed steps on how to participate in M-Day, please refer to the guide: " How to Participate in M-Day?













Quick Register, you'll be eligible to win generous rewards by participating in Futures trading of the specified tokens during the event period. Futures Hotspot is an event where users can trade new and trending Futures pairs. By clicking, you'll be eligible to win generous rewards by participating in Futures trading of the specified tokens during the event period.













The MEXC Futures Leaderboard allows users to compete for a share of the prize pool based on their daily profit rankings during the event. The top 200 users (with daily trading volume over 200,000 USDT) will split the prize pool. Additionally, the top 200 in profit rankings will also share a separate pool based on trading volume, with rewards distributed daily. The leaderboard operates on daily, weekly, and monthly cycles. No registration is needed — any futures trade qualifies users for participation, and those who rank in the top 200 will receive rewards.













Super X-Game is a recurring futures event launched by MEXC. By completing a ≥21x leverage futures trade, you will automatically be registered. In the newly upgraded Super X-Game event, you can earn various trading rewards based on different trading volumes. Additionally, the prize pool for Super X-Game is determined by the number of active participants—the more participants, the larger the prize pool. The distribution of the prize pool is based on trading volume rankings! For detailed event rules, please refer to the event page









Special Reminder: The rules of the above event may be subject to change. Please refer to the latest event page for the most up-to-date rules. MEXC reserves the right to final interpretation of events.



