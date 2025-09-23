MEXC DEX+ Feature Overview













MEXC DEX+ is a decentralized exchange aggregator (DEX Aggregator) that integrates multiple DEXs to provide users with the optimal trading routes, minimizing slippage and optimizing trading costs. As MEXC's latest decentralized trading solution, DEX+ supports trading of over 10,000 on-chain assets, ensuring users always get the best price and a smooth DEX trading experience.









1) No set-up required: No complicated registration or KYC required. Just connect your wallet and start trading on-chain.





2) Verifiable security and on-chain transparency: All transaction records are permanently stored on the blockchain, publicly accessible, and fully traceable.





3) Precise insights and smart tracking: Integrates Smart Money monitoring and X community trend analysis, providing multi-dimensional market insights to help you spot potential projects early.













Smart Money refers to the on-chain wallets of high-performing whales and professional traders. They often detect market opportunities early, and their trading activities serve as a key signal for evaluating token potential.













1) Real-time whale tracking: Monitor the latest trades of high-performing addresses, including trade history, portfolio distribution, trading frequency, and PNL data.

2) In-depth fund flow analysis: Identify which tokens whales and professional traders are actively accumulating or selling off, helping you spot undervalued opportunities or potential risks.

3) Multi-dimensional market insights: Signal highlights recent whale activity while FOMO focuses on short-term explosive trends, helping you catch trading opportunities.









When you see multiple high-performing addresses simultaneously accumulating a token, it's a strong signal worth watching. Keep in mind, however, that successful trading requires multi-dimensional analysis. We recommend combining Smart Money trends with community sentiment and technical analysis to form your own judgment for more stable gains in on-chain trading.













Signal typically displays recent whale trading activity, including:

Recent large buy/sell records

Active trading activity of specific tokens

Capital flows between whales













Beginners can observe which tokens have been frequently traded recently as a reference for what the market is currently focusing on.













FOMO (Fear of Missing Out) refers to the psychology of being afraid to miss opportunities. The FOMO Call page specifically tracks on-chain hot tokens that are exploding (those with surging trading volumes, rapid price spikes, and overheated market sentiment) helping you spot short-term pump opportunities early.













FOMO Call alerts you to which tokens are heating up quickly, ideal for users who want to track short-term market hypes.









1) Chasing the peak: Tokens driven by FOMO often have already surged significantly. Entering at this stage may leave you as the last buyer, facing steep price corrections.





2) Bubble collapse trap: Many FOMO tokens are simply short-term speculation with little real utility or value. Once the hype fades, they can quickly drop to zero.





3) Risk management: Always set strict stop-loss levels and limit each position to a controlled percentage of your total assets when trading FOMO tokens.













X Tracker monitors crypto token discussion trends on X, helping users quickly discover which tokens are gaining community attention.













Tokens currently being discussed the most.

Posts related to trending projects.

Potential new tokens gaining community buzz.









Not necessarily. Community hype often means higher volatility, which may create opportunities, but it also comes with risks of speculation or sharp short-term price swings.













Tide is a tool for experienced on-chain players to monitor token activity on mainstream launch platforms like pump.fun and LetsBONK.fun. On this page, you can see:

Newly created tokens on pump.fun.

Tokens that are about to reach their cap on pump.fun.

Tokens that have already launched on pump.fun.













Beginners can use the Tide page to quickly find tokens they're interested in, then use the Buy feature to purchase tokens with just one click.

















Verify the token contract address to avoid counterfeit tokens or scam tokens.

Set a reasonable slippage to prevent abnormal trades caused by low liquidity.

Manage your position size. Especially during FOMO, avoid concentrating too much capital in one trade.









You can use popular Web3 wallets (such as MetaMask). After clicking Connect Wallet, deposit assets into DEX+ to start your on-chain trading journey.





















Prepare a crypto wallet and deposit a small amount of mainstream tokens.

1) Open MEXC DEX+ and connect your wallet.

2) Explore Smart Money/X Tracker to observe market trends.

3) Start with small trades to get familiar with the process.

4) Develop risk management awareness and avoid committing too much capital at once.









Consider the following factors:

1) Is it being consistently accumulated by whales (Smart Money)?

2) Does it maintain strong presence in the X community (X Tracker)?

3) Does the project itself have real-world use cases or technical highlights?

4) Is the trading volume and liquidity sufficient?









Disclaimer: This information does not provide advice on investment, taxation, legal, financial, accounting, consultation, or any other related services, nor does it constitute advice to purchase, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides information for reference purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.



