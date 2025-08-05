PengyOS Fiyatı (POS)
PengyOS (POS), şu anda 0 USD fiyatından işlem görmektedir ve $ 22,02K USD piyasa değerine sahiptir. POS / USD fiyatı gerçek zamanlı olarak güncellenmektedir.
MEXC'deki POS / USD fiyatının gerçek zamanlı güncellemelerini alın. Hızlı değişen kripto para piyasasında akıllı alım satım kararları vermek için gerekli olan en yeni veriler ve piyasa analizleri ile güncel kalın. MEXC, POS fiyatına ilişkin doğru bilgiler için başvuracağınız ilk platformdur.
Gün içerisinde, PengyOS / USD fiyat değişimi, $ 0.
Son 30 gün içerisinde, PengyOS / USD fiyat değişimi, $ 0.
Son 60 gün içerisinde, PengyOS / USD fiyat değişimi, $ 0.
Son 90 gün içerisinde, PengyOS / USD fiyat değişimi, $ 0.
|Dönem
|Değişim (USD)
|Değişim (%)
|Bugün
|$ 0
|+%0,01
|30 Gün
|$ 0
|+%3,67
|60 Gün
|$ 0
|+%26,78
|90 Gün
|$ 0
|--
En güncel PengyOS fiyat analizi bilgilerini keşfedin: 24 sa Düşük ve Yüksek, Tüm Zamanların En Yükseği ve günlük değişimler:
--
+%0,01
-%15,64
Piyasa istatistiklerini inceleyin: Piyasa değeri, 24 saatlik hacim ve arz:
PengyOS is a meme community on Solana, and their website represents the culture they take great pride in, it simulates an operating system. Initially, their founder, who is also an amateur developer, built the website with the help of ChatGPT and based on open-source project from GitHub, aiming to satirize meme coins that have no real utility. The project was fair-launched on Pump.fun on March 20, 2024. This is a purely community-driven project. When the founder started it, he only had $65 left in his pocket, far from enough to normally launch a meme coin. That’s when he found Pump.fun and fair-launched the project, without any team members. He never expected so many people to resonate with the project and its story. As more community volunteers joined, the project stood out and gradually grew into what we see today. Now, they’ve evolved into a diverse meme community. Whether you're new to crypto, a seasoned trader and investor, or a gaming addict, they aim to be your all-in-one hub for a smooth and enjoyable experience. In PengyOS, users can access various dApps, fun apps, browse crypto news, check out memes, play games, and even listen to their rap album. Yes, you read that right, they have a rap album, and it’s available on platforms like Apple Music, Spotify, and YouTube Music. They’ve also created their own decentralized chat service called PengyChat, which adds even more character to PengyOS. They were also invited by Solana Mobile to develop the PengyOS mobile app for their SAGA and Seeker phones, and it’s already live on the Solana Mobile app store, more collaborations with Solana Mobile are coming soon. But have to say that their desktop version offers a better experience for now. This project is full of narrative, their founder isn’t a professional developer, coding is just a hobby for him. Without GitHub open-source projects, ChatGPT, and Pump.fun, PengyOS wouldn’t exist. Thanks to the growing support of community volunteers, the project has reached new heights. Of course, it hasn’t been without its challenges, there were some fake volunteers who tried to mess things up for them, but they overcame those obstacles one by one. A story wouldn’t be interesting without some hurdles, right? Through all the ups and downs, the founder is still here, the OG volunteer team is still here, and the story continues, just like the song from their album - Road to Billions.
PengyOS (POS) token ekonomisini anlamak, uzun vadeli değeri ve büyüme potansiyeli hakkında daha derin bir bakış açısı sağlayabilir. Tokenlerin dağıtımından arzın yönetimine kadar token ekonomisi, bir projenin ekonomisinin temel yapısını ortaya koyar. POS tokenin kapsamlı token ekonomisi hakkında hemen bilgi edinin!
Kripto para fiyatları, yüksek piyasa risklerine ve fiyat değişikliğine maruz kalabilmektedir. Bildiğiniz ve risklerini anladığınız proje ve ürünlere yatırım yapmalısınız. Yatırım deneyiminizi, mali durumunuzu, yatırım hedeflerinizi ve risk toleransınızı dikkatlice değerlendirmeli ve yatırım yapmadan önce bağımsız bir mali danışmanla görüşmelisiniz. Bu belge, yatırım tavsiyesi niteliği taşımamaktadır. Geçmiş performansınız, gelecekteki performansınızın güvenilir bir göstergesi değildir. Yatırımlarınızın değeri yükselebileceği gibi düşebilir ve yatırdığınız tutarı geri alamayabilirsiniz. Yatırım kararlarınızdan yalnızca siz sorumlusunuz. MEXC, uğrayabileceğiniz herhangi bir zarardan sorumlu değildir. Daha fazla bilgi için lütfen Kullanım Koşulları ve Risk Uyarısına göz atın. Yukarıda bahsi geçen ve burada sunulan kripto paraya ilişkin verilerin (örn: mevcut canlı fiyat) üçüncü taraf kaynaklardan sağlandığını lütfen göz önünde bulundurun. Bu veriler size "olduğu şekilde" ve yalnızca bilgilendirme amacıyla herhangi beyan ve garanti olmaksızın sunulmaktadır. Ayrıca, üçüncü taraf sitelerin bağlantıları MEXC'nin kontrolünde değildir. MEXC, bu tür üçüncü taraf sitelerin ve içeriklerin güvenilirliğinden ve doğruluğundan sorumlu değildir.
