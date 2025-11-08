Harga SURREAL AI (SURREAL)
Harga live SURREAL AI (SURREAL) hari ini adalah $ 0.00003998, dengan perubahan 22.72% selama 24 jam terakhir. Kurs konversi SURREAL ke USD saat ini adalah $ 0.00003998 per SURREAL.
SURREAL AI saat ini berada di peringkat #- berdasarkan kapitalisasi pasar sebesar $ 39,980, dengan suplai yang beredar 999.95M SURREAL. Selama 24 jam terakhir, SURREAL diperdagangkan antara $ 0.00002857 (low) dan $ 0.00003955 (high). Ini mencerminkan aktivitas pasar. All-time high aset ini adalah $ 0.00041113, sementara all-time low aset ini adalah $ 0.00001034.
Dalam kinerja jangka pendek, SURREAL bergerak +21.97% dalam satu jam terakhir dan +84.56% selama 7 hari terakhir. Selama satu hari terakhir, total volume perdagangan mencapai --.
Kapitalisasi Pasar SURREAL AI saat ini adalah $ 39.98K, dan volume perdagangannya dalam 24 jam adalah --. Suplai beredar SURREAL adalah 999.95M, dan total suplainya sebesar 999947317.781994. Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) aset ini adalah $ 39.98K.
Sepanjang hari ini, perubahan harga SURREAL AI ke USD adalah $ 0.
Dalam 30 hari terakhir, perubahan harga SURREAL AI ke USD adalah $ -0.0000070254.
Dalam 60 hari terakhir, perubahan harga SURREAL AI ke USD adalah $ 0.
Dalam 90 hari terakhir, perubahan harga SURREAL AI ke USD adalah $ 0.
|Periode
|Perubahan (USD)
|Perubahan (%)
|Hari ini
|$ 0
|+22.72%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0000070254
|-17.57%
|60 Hari
|$ 0
|--
|90 Hari
|$ 0
|--
Pada tahun 2040, harga SURREAL AI berpotensi mengalami pertumbuhan sebesar0.00%. Harga perdagangannya dapat mencapai $ --.
This project is a memecoin centered around the creation, distribution, and promotion of “AI brain rot” style memes, heavily inspired by chaotic, fast-paced, and surreal content found on platforms like TikTok. Our goal is to embrace and amplify a new wave of internet humor by leveraging artificial intelligence to generate memes that capture the absurdity, randomness, and cultural relevance of viral TikTok trends. This type of content is characterized by overstimulating visuals, distorted audio, and nonsensical humor — a format that has become a defining feature of modern meme culture, especially among younger audiences such as Gen Z.
The memecoin serves as both a digital asset and a cultural vehicle, aiming to unite communities who thrive on irony, satire, and experimental internet art. It brings together blockchain technology, AI content generation, and social media virality into one ecosystem where users can create, share, and engage with content while being rewarded through token incentives. Users will be able to participate in meme contests, collaborate on AI-generated meme formats, and vote on the best brain rot creations — all within a decentralized and gamified environment.
By aligning a memecoin with this evolving content style, the project taps into a fast-growing digital subculture that values creativity, speed, and irreverence over traditional content formats. The token itself becomes a symbol of participation in this movement — not just a speculative asset, but a tool for interaction and expression within the meme economy. Through strategic partnerships with AI developers, meme creators, and TikTok influencers, the project will constantly evolve alongside internet trends, ensuring the content remains fresh, engaging, and virally potent.
Additionally, the project aims to create open-source AI tools that allow anyone to generate brain rot-style memes without prior editing or design experience, further democratizing meme creation. This empowers everyday users to join the creative process and amplifies the reach and relatability of the content. As more users participate, the memecoin gains utility, visibility, and value, reinforcing the community-led nature of the ecosystem.
