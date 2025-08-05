Moosecoin Fiyatı (MOOSE)
Moosecoin (MOOSE), şu anda 0 USD fiyatından işlem görmektedir ve $ 58,17K USD piyasa değerine sahiptir. MOOSE / USD fiyatı gerçek zamanlı olarak güncellenmektedir.
MEXC'deki MOOSE / USD fiyatının gerçek zamanlı güncellemelerini alın. Hızlı değişen kripto para piyasasında akıllı alım satım kararları vermek için gerekli olan en yeni veriler ve piyasa analizleri ile güncel kalın. MEXC, MOOSE fiyatına ilişkin doğru bilgiler için başvuracağınız ilk platformdur.
Gün içerisinde, Moosecoin / USD fiyat değişimi, $ 0.
Son 30 gün içerisinde, Moosecoin / USD fiyat değişimi, $ 0.
Son 60 gün içerisinde, Moosecoin / USD fiyat değişimi, $ 0.
Son 90 gün içerisinde, Moosecoin / USD fiyat değişimi, $ 0.
|Dönem
|Değişim (USD)
|Değişim (%)
|Bugün
|$ 0
|-%1,74
|30 Gün
|$ 0
|-%9,45
|60 Gün
|$ 0
|-%19,57
|90 Gün
|$ 0
|--
En güncel Moosecoin fiyat analizi bilgilerini keşfedin: 24 sa Düşük ve Yüksek, Tüm Zamanların En Yükseği ve günlük değişimler:
-%1,73
-%1,74
-%5,16
Piyasa istatistiklerini inceleyin: Piyasa değeri, 24 saatlik hacim ve arz:
The Story of Moosecoin: From a Simple Idea to a Global Community Inspired by David Sacks In the world of cryptocurrencies, there are stories of success that stand out and deserve attention. One of these is the story of Moosecoin, a digital currency that became more than just a token—it turned into a symbol of collaboration, creativity, and unwavering belief. The journey began with a prominent figure in the world of technology and investment, David Sacks, whose vision and interactions inspired the Moosecoin community and transformed the project into something extraordinary. The Story Behind Moosecoin: What started as a simple idea—to turn David Sacks’ beloved bulldog, Moose, into a digital token reflecting the community’s affection—quickly evolved into an ambitious project. This transformation was made possible by the relentless efforts of the CTO Team, who worked tirelessly for eight months with unwavering faith to turn this dream into a reality despite numerous challenges. Adding to the project’s momentum was Donald Trump’s appointment of David Sacks as AI and Crypto Czar, a move that highlighted the importance and potential of cryptocurrencies. This appointment boosted trust in the Moosecoin project and significantly increased the currency’s market value within a short period. David Sacks’ Engagement with the Community: David Sacks’ involvement with Moosecoin wasn’t just a fleeting gesture. He actively engaged with the project’s official Twitter account multiple times, fueling excitement within the community and encouraging more people to rally around the project. His interactions added a personal and credible touch to Moosecoin, helping to attract more enthusiasts and investors. The Technical Foundation of Moosecoin: Moosecoin is built on the Solana blockchain, one of the fastest and most efficient networks in the cryptocurrency space. The smart contract for Moosecoin can be found at the following address: 💥Contract Address: 💥 6P4yBuWs6XnFf9hwyDsHVoqP4PnKtzKkcLhm4YFTyvWz The project is designed to be accessible to everyone, with low fees and high transaction speeds, making it an ideal choice for investors and users alike. An Unstoppable Team: The Moosecoin team is among the strongest in the cryptocurrency space. They have faced and overcome many challenges to protect and develop this project. Their dedication and tireless work over months have cemented Moosecoin’s status as a trustworthy and reliable project. The Billion-Dollar Goal: Moosecoin has now become a currency of significant importance, and the dream of reaching a billion-dollar market cap is closer than ever. The community’s belief in the project, coupled with the team’s hard work, makes it clear that Moosecoin is on track to achieve new heights. Moosecoin is more than just a cryptocurrency—it’s a story of collaboration, inspiration, and determination. With our dedicated team and global community, we believe the future is bright. Thank you to everyone who has believed in and supported our project over the past months. Together, let’s take Moosecoin to the moon! 🚀
Moosecoin (MOOSE) token ekonomisini anlamak, uzun vadeli değeri ve büyüme potansiyeli hakkında daha derin bir bakış açısı sağlayabilir. Tokenlerin dağıtımından arzın yönetimine kadar token ekonomisi, bir projenin ekonomisinin temel yapısını ortaya koyar. MOOSE tokenin kapsamlı token ekonomisi hakkında hemen bilgi edinin!
