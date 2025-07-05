MEXC Exchange
Musk once again posts vote to establish 'American Party'
PANews reported on July 5 that according to Jinshi, on July 4, local time, American entrepreneur Elon Musk once again posted a vote on the establishment of a new party,
PANews
2025/07/05 15:21
Coinbase executive: BTC addresses that transferred about $8 billion may have been hacked or private keys stolen
PANews reported on July 5 that Coinbase director Conor Grogan tweeted that the BTC addresses (market value of about $8 billion) that have recently transferred large amounts of money may
PANews
2025/07/05 14:01
The topic "What is a stablecoin" ranked first on the Douyin hot list
According to PANews on July 5, the topic "What is stablecoin" ranked first on the Douyin hot list.
PANews
2025/07/05 13:46
Bitdeer increased its holdings by 41.4 BTC last week, bringing its total holdings to 1,527.5 BTC
PANews reported on July 5 that the weekly report released by Bitcoin mining company Bitdeer showed that as of July 4, its Bitcoin holdings reached 1,527.5 BTC (excluding customer deposits);
PANews
2025/07/05 13:41
Data: $USELESS's largest holder's floating profit exceeds $7.5 million
PANews reported on July 5 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, as the market value of $USELESS hit a new high of nearly US$290 million, the floating profit of its
PANews
2025/07/05 13:23
HEST: The core engine driving innovation in the Web3 betting industry
With the continuous development of Web3 technology, the global betting market is experiencing unprecedented changes. The traditional betting industry has long been subject to the trust crisis and data opacity
PANews
2025/07/05 13:16
El Salvador has increased its holdings by 8 BTC in the past 7 days, with a total holding of 6228.18 BTC
According to PANews on July 5, El Salvador has increased its holdings of 8 bitcoins in the past 7 days. Its current bitcoin holdings have reached 6,228.18, with a total
PANews
2025/07/05 11:58
Trump: Trade letter signed and to be sent on Monday
PANews reported on July 5 that according to Jinshi, US President Trump issued a statement on the letters to trading partners, saying that I did sign some letters, and the
PANews
2025/07/05 11:12
Huangshan Yixian police arrested a criminal gang that used virtual currency to launder money, arresting 12 people in total
PANews reported on July 5 that according to the Yixian County Political and Legal WeChat public account, in early May, a flight ticket change fraud case occurred in Yixian County,
PANews
2025/07/05 10:42
10x Research: The potential selling pressure from OG wallets is a key reason why Bitcoin has been unable to rise significantly in the past six months
PANews reported on July 5 that 10x Research published an analysis saying that since Trump attended the Nashville Bitcoin Summit in July 2024, a major shift has been taking place
PANews
2025/07/05 10:09
