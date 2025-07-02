[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for July 2, 2025 – Judge Greenlights Celsius’s $4B Showdown With Tether

The crypto news feed shows mixed signals today, with the crypto market cap falling 3.2%. Bitcoin is down 1% in the past 24 hours, trading just above $106,000, while Ethereum has also lost some ground but still stands above $2,400. But what else is happening in crypto news today? Follow our up-to-date live coverage below.