Informasi HAROLD (HAROLD)

Welcome to HAROLD, the memecoin inspired by the iconic internet sensation, Harold “Hide the Pain.” Our story is as unique as Harold’s smile. After the project’s original developer executed a rugpull, the resilient Harold community stepped up, took control, and turned the situation around. In true Harold fashion, we embraced the pain, hid it with a grin, and transformed HAROLD into a symbol of resilience and humor.

Situs Web Resmi: https://harold.vip Explorer Blok: https://solscan.io/token/3vgopg7xm3EWkXfxmWPUpcf7g939hecfqg18sLuXDzVt