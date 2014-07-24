Tokenomi Ethereum (ETH)

Telusuri wawasan utama tentang Ethereum (ETH), termasuk suplai token, model distribusi, dan data pasar aktual.
USD

Informasi Ethereum (ETH)

Ethereum adalah platform terdesentralisasi yang menjalankan kontrak pintar: Aplikasi yang berjalan persis seperti yang diprogram tanpa kemungkinan downtime, sensor, penipuan, atau campur tangan pihak ketiga.

Situs Web Resmi:
https://www.ethereum.org/
Whitepaper:
https://github.com/ethereum/wiki/wiki/White-Paper
Explorer Blok:
https://etherscan.io/

Tokenomi & Analisis Harga Ethereum (ETH)

Jelajahi tokenomi utama dan data harga untuk Ethereum (ETH), termasuk kapitalisasi pasar, detail suplai, FDV, dan riwayat harga. Pahami nilai token saat ini dan posisi pasarnya secara sekilas.

Kap. Pasar:
$ 406.27B
Total Suplai:
--
Suplai yang Beredar:
$ 120.71M
FDV (Valuasi Terdilusi Penuh):
--
All-Time High:
$ 4,865.4
All-Time Low:
$ 0.4208970069885254
Harga Saat Ini:
$ 3,365.55
Struktur Token Ethereum (ETH) yang Mendalam

Dalami cara token ETH diterbitkan, dialokasikan, dan dibuka. Bagian ini menyoroti aspek utama struktur ekonomi token: utilitas, insentif, dan vesting.

Ethereum’s token economics are defined by a dynamic, evolving system that balances security, decentralization, and utility. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of the key mechanisms, with tables and detailed explanations for each requested aspect.

1. Issuance Mechanism

Current Issuance Model (Post-Merge, as of July 2025)

EraIssuance SourceAnnual Issuance (approx.)Mechanism/Notes
Pre-Merge (PoW)Miners (Execution)~4.61% of supply~13,000 ETH/day issued to miners
Post-Merge (PoS)Validators (Consensus)~0.52% of supply~1,700 ETH/day issued to stakers; dynamic based on total ETH staked
Post-EIP-1559Fee BurnVariableBase transaction fees are burned, reducing net issuance
Post-EIP-4844Fee Burn ReducedVariableDaily ETH burned dropped below 500 ETH after EIP-4844 (early 2024)
  • Issuance is now solely to validators via Proof-of-Stake. Execution-layer (mining) issuance is zero.
  • Burning mechanism: EIP-1559 introduced burning of base transaction fees, making ETH potentially deflationary during periods of high network activity.
  • Recent upgrades: EIP-4844 (2024) reduced daily ETH burned, impacting net supply dynamics.
  • Annual net issuance: As of late 2024, ~703,000 ETH issued, ~954,000 ETH burned annually, resulting in net deflation.

2. Allocation Mechanism

Genesis and Ongoing Allocation

Allocation Category% of Initial SupplyDescription/Notes
Public Sale (ICO, 2014)~83.5%~60.1M ETH sold to public investors
Ethereum Foundation/Team~16.5%~11.9M ETH allocated to the Foundation, developers, and early contributors
Ongoing IssuanceDynamicAll new ETH is issued to validators (PoS) as staking rewards
  • Decentralized Genesis: Ethereum’s initial distribution was highly decentralized, with 85% of tokens sold to the public and only 15% to insiders (team, VCs, Foundation).
  • No vesting for ICO ETH: The initial public sale ETH was liquid from genesis.
  • Ongoing allocation: All new ETH is distributed to validators as staking rewards, with no additional team or foundation allocations.

3. Usage and Incentive Mechanisms

ETH Utility and Incentives

MechanismDescription
Gas FeesETH is required to pay for transaction execution and smart contract operations
StakingETH is staked to secure the network; stakers (validators) earn rewards for honest participation
SlashingMalicious or faulty validators are penalized (slashed), losing a portion of their staked ETH
Fee BurnBase transaction fees are burned, reducing supply and aligning incentives for all holders
MEV (Post-Pectra)Validators can capture MEV (Maximal Extractable Value) through block proposal opportunities
Grants & EcosystemETH is used for grants, bounties, and ecosystem support via the Ethereum Foundation
  • Validators earn rewards from new ETH issuance, transaction priority fees (tips), and MEV opportunities.
  • Slashing and penalties ensure honest behavior and network security.
  • ETH is the sole staking and fee currency, reinforcing its central role in the ecosystem.

4. Locking Mechanism

Staking and Contract-Based Locks

MechanismLocking Details
Staking (PoS)32 ETH per validator is locked in the Beacon Deposit Contract; required to participate in consensus
Liquid StakingUsers deposit ETH into protocols (e.g., Lido, Rocket Pool) and receive liquid tokens (stETH, rETH)
Smart Contract LocksETH can be locked in DeFi protocols (e.g., Maker, Aave) as collateral for loans or other purposes
Governance LocksSome protocols (e.g., Lido) may implement governance-related locks for protocol upgrades
  • Staking is permissionless: Anyone can run a validator by locking 32 ETH.
  • Liquid staking allows users to maintain liquidity while their ETH is staked.
  • Smart contract locks are widely used in DeFi for collateralization and governance.

5. Unlocking Time and Mechanisms

Staking Withdrawals and Unlocking Schedules

Unlocking MechanismUnlocking Time/Conditions
Staking WithdrawalsPost-Shapella (April 2023): Partial and full withdrawals enabled; subject to exit queue limits
Exit Queue~0.33% of validators can exit per day; minimum 4 per epoch, increases with validator count
Liquid StakingUnlocking depends on protocol; e.g., Lido allows instant swaps, but direct withdrawal may have delays
Governance LocksLido’s dual governance (2025): Timelocks of 3–45 days for proposal execution, with rage quit up to 180 days
DeFi ProtocolsUnlocking times vary by protocol and contract; some allow instant, others have vesting/lockup
  • Staking unlocks: After the Shapella upgrade, stakers can withdraw rewards or fully exit, but are subject to protocol-imposed exit rate limits to maintain network stability.
  • Liquid staking tokens can often be swapped instantly, but direct redemption for ETH may be delayed.
  • Governance-related locks (e.g., Lido’s dual governance) introduce dynamic timelocks and rage quit mechanisms for protocol safety.

Summary Table: Ethereum Token Economics

AspectMechanism/Details
IssuanceDynamic PoS issuance (~0.52%/yr), all to validators; EIP-1559 burn; net deflation possible
Allocation85% public sale, 15% insiders at genesis; all new ETH to validators
Usage/IncentivesGas, staking, MEV, slashing, grants, DeFi collateral
Locking32 ETH per validator; liquid staking; DeFi and governance locks
UnlockingPost-Shapella: partial/full withdrawals; exit queue; protocol-specific delays for liquid staking
Unlocking TimeStaking: variable, protocol-limited; Governance: 3–45 days (Lido), up to 180 days for rage quit

Recent Developments and Future Implications

  • Pectra Upgrade (May 2025): Increased validator stake limits (up to 2,048 ETH), faster withdrawals (EIP-7002), and quicker validator activation (EIP-6110), improving capital efficiency and MEV opportunities.
  • EIP-4844 (2024): Reduced daily ETH burn, impacting net supply and transaction costs.
  • Staking Participation: As of June 2025, over 35 million ETH staked (~28% of supply), with institutional and retail participation at all-time highs.
  • Liquid Staking Growth: Liquid staking protocols (Lido, Rocket Pool, etc.) dominate DeFi TVL on Ethereum, offering flexible staking options.
  • Governance Innovations: Lido’s dual governance introduces dynamic timelocks and rage quit mechanisms, enhancing protocol safety and user rights.

Conclusion

Ethereum’s token economics are characterized by a highly decentralized initial allocation, dynamic and deflationary issuance, robust incentive structures for validators and users, and sophisticated locking/unlocking mechanisms that balance security, flexibility, and decentralization. Ongoing protocol upgrades continue to refine these mechanisms, ensuring Ethereum remains adaptive and resilient as the leading smart contract platform.

Tokenomi Ethereum (ETH): Penjelasan dan Kegunaan Metrik Utama

Memahami tokenomi Ethereum (ETH) sangat penting untuk menganalisis nilai jangka panjang, keberlanjutan, dan potensinya.

Metrik Utama dan Cara Menghitungnya:

Total Suplai:

Jumlah maksimum token ETH yang telah atau akan pernah dibuat.

Suplai yang Beredar:

Jumlah token yang saat ini tersedia di pasar dan di tangan publik.

Suplai Maks.:

Batas maksimum untuk jumlah total token ETH yang dapat tersedia.

FDV (Valuasi Terdilusi Penuh):

Rumusnya adalah harga saat ini x suplai maksimum. Tujuannya adalah memberikan proyeksi total kapitalisasi pasar jika semua token beredar.

Tingkat Inflasi:

Mencerminkan tingkat kecepatan hadirnya token baru yang memengaruhi kelangkaan dan pergerakan harga jangka panjang.

Mengapa Metrik Ini Penting bagi Trader?

Suplai yang beredar tinggi = likuiditas lebih besar.

Suplai maks. terbatas + inflasi rendah = potensi apresiasi harga jangka panjang.

Distribusi token transparan = kepercayaan terhadap proyek lebih baik dan risiko kontrol terpusat lebih rendah.

FDV tinggi dengan kap. pasar saat ini yang rendah = kemungkinan sinyal valuasi berlebih.

Setelah memahami tokenomi ETH, jelajahi harga live token ETH!

Cara Membeli ETH

Tertarik untuk menambahkan Ethereum (ETH) ke portofolio Anda? MEXC mendukung berbagai metode membeli ETH, termasuk kartu kredit, transfer bank, dan trading peer-to-peer. MEXC membuat pembelian kripto mudah dan aman, baik bagi pemula maupun profesional.

Riwayat Harga Ethereum (ETH)

Menganalisis riwayat harga ETH membantu pengguna memahami pergerakan pasar di masa lalu, level support/resistance utama, dan pola volatilitas. Jika Anda melacak all-time high atau mengidentifikasi tren, data lampau merupakan bagian yang penting dari prediksi harga dan analisis teknis.

Prediksi Harga ETH

Ingin mengetahui arah ETH? Halaman prediksi harga ETH kami menggabungkan sentimen pasar, tren lampau, dan indikator teknis untuk memberikan pandangan yang berwawasan ke depan.

Mengapa Anda Harus Memilih MEXC?

Penafian

Data tokenomi pada halaman ini berasal dari sumber pihak ketiga. MEXC tidak menjamin akurasinya. Harap lakukan riset menyeluruh sebelum berinvestasi.