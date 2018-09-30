Tokenomi USDCoin (USDC)
Informasi USDCoin (USDC)
USDCoin (USDC) adalah stablecoin cadangan penuh dolar AS yang dikeluarkan oleh Circle, dan didasarkan pada kerangka kerja stablecoin fiat open source yang dikembangkan oleh CENTRE.
Tokenomi & Analisis Harga USDCoin (USDC)
Jelajahi tokenomi utama dan data harga untuk USDCoin (USDC), termasuk kapitalisasi pasar, detail suplai, FDV, dan riwayat harga. Pahami nilai token saat ini dan posisi pasarnya secara sekilas.
Struktur Token USDCoin (USDC) yang Mendalam
Dalami cara token USDC diterbitkan, dialokasikan, dan dibuka. Bagian ini menyoroti aspek utama struktur ekonomi token: utilitas, insentif, dan vesting.
USDC is a fiat-backed stablecoin issued by Circle, designed to maintain a 1:1 peg with the U.S. dollar. Its token economics are structured to ensure transparency, stability, and broad utility across multiple blockchain networks. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of its mechanisms:
1. Issuance Mechanism
- Minting and Burning:
USDC is minted and burned natively on 16+ supported blockchains. The process is as follows:
- When a user deposits USD with a Circle partner, an equivalent amount of USDC is minted and sent to the user’s blockchain address.
- When a user redeems USDC for USD, the corresponding USDC tokens are burned.
- Cross-Chain Transfers:
USDC employs a "burn and mint" mechanism for cross-chain transfers. When moving USDC from one blockchain to another, tokens are burned on the source chain and minted on the destination chain. This ensures the total supply remains fully backed by USD reserves at all times.
Current Supply and Flows
|Stablecoin
|Current Supply (USD)
|Daily Mints (USD)
|Daily Burns (USD)
|USDC
|$60,350,323,939
|$162,693,273
|$95,945,615
2. Allocation Mechanism
- No Pre-Allocation or Vesting:
Unlike many crypto tokens, USDC does not have a fixed supply, pre-mined allocation, or vesting schedules. All tokens are issued on-demand in response to user deposits and are fully backed by USD or cash equivalents held in reserve.
- No Team or Investor Allocations:
There are no special allocations for teams, investors, or ecosystem funds. All USDC in circulation is a direct representation of user deposits.
3. Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Primary Use:
USDC serves as a stable medium of exchange, store of value, and settlement asset across DeFi, centralized exchanges, payments, and remittances.
- Incentives:
- There are no direct on-chain incentives (e.g., staking rewards) for holding USDC.
- Indirect incentives arise from its utility: users benefit from price stability, fast settlement, and broad acceptance.
- USDC is often used as collateral in DeFi protocols, for trading pairs, and for cross-border payments.
- Governance:
USDC is centrally managed by Circle. There are no community governance or decentralized incentive mechanisms.
4. Locking Mechanism
- No Native Locking:
USDC itself does not have a protocol-level locking or staking mechanism. Users are free to transfer, trade, or redeem their tokens at any time.
- Third-Party Locking:
Some DeFi protocols may allow or require users to lock USDC as collateral or in liquidity pools, but this is external to the USDC protocol.
5. Unlocking Time
- Immediate Liquidity:
There are no protocol-imposed lockups or vesting periods for USDC. Users can redeem or transfer their tokens at any time, subject only to the operational hours and policies of Circle and its partners.
6. Summary Table
|Mechanism
|USDC Implementation
|Issuance
|Minted/burned 1:1 with USD deposits/redemptions; cross-chain via burn-and-mint
|Allocation
|No pre-allocation; all supply is user-driven and fully reserved
|Usage/Incentives
|Medium of exchange, DeFi collateral, payments; no direct on-chain incentives
|Locking
|No native locking; third-party protocols may offer/require locking
|Unlocking
|No protocol lockups; tokens are always liquid and redeemable
7. Additional Notes
- Centralized Control:
Circle retains full control over contract upgrades and can freeze or block addresses in compliance with regulations.
- Transparency:
USDC’s reserves are regularly attested by third-party auditors, and supply data is publicly available.
In summary:
USDC’s token economics are designed for maximum transparency, stability, and utility, with a fully reserved, on-demand issuance model and no protocol-level incentives, lockups, or vesting. Its design prioritizes user confidence and regulatory compliance, making it a foundational asset in the digital economy.
Tokenomi USDCoin (USDC): Penjelasan dan Kegunaan Metrik Utama
Memahami tokenomi USDCoin (USDC) sangat penting untuk menganalisis nilai jangka panjang, keberlanjutan, dan potensinya.
Metrik Utama dan Cara Menghitungnya:
Total Suplai:
Jumlah maksimum token USDC yang telah atau akan pernah dibuat.
Suplai yang Beredar:
Jumlah token yang saat ini tersedia di pasar dan di tangan publik.
Suplai Maks.:
Batas maksimum untuk jumlah total token USDC yang dapat tersedia.
FDV (Valuasi Terdilusi Penuh):
Rumusnya adalah harga saat ini x suplai maksimum. Tujuannya adalah memberikan proyeksi total kapitalisasi pasar jika semua token beredar.
Tingkat Inflasi:
Mencerminkan tingkat kecepatan hadirnya token baru yang memengaruhi kelangkaan dan pergerakan harga jangka panjang.
Mengapa Metrik Ini Penting bagi Trader?
Suplai yang beredar tinggi = likuiditas lebih besar.
Suplai maks. terbatas + inflasi rendah = potensi apresiasi harga jangka panjang.
Distribusi token transparan = kepercayaan terhadap proyek lebih baik dan risiko kontrol terpusat lebih rendah.
FDV tinggi dengan kap. pasar saat ini yang rendah = kemungkinan sinyal valuasi berlebih.
Setelah memahami tokenomi USDC, jelajahi harga live token USDC!
